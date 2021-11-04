Close

Experts in Australia recently presented the ability of the improvement they equipped with the electronic vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) devices. The exhibition was conducted in the form of a drag race, which was controlled through the remote-control technology called Alauda Airspeeder Mk3. The said presentation was a warm-up for the upcoming manned race 2022. The race will require the piloting participants to stay in a cockpit for controlling the quadcopter eVTOLS. Australia's test run of their crafts recorded a top speed of 96 miles per hour in a 650-feet route.

Electronic VTOL Race in Australia or 2022 EXA Series

Two flying eVTOL race cars had been featured on a recent flight and speed demonstration above the Australian skies to test their corresponding equipment and the ability for the upcoming race series in 2022. The crafts, called the Alauda Aeronotics Mk3, were able to travel at a speed of 96 miles per hour. The drag race took place above the surface of Adelaide and was made possible through the preparations of a VTOL race organizer known as Airspeeder. The main interest of the race exhibition was to show the world that the speedster crafts are ready for the anticipated cup called the EXA Series.

The electronic vertical take-off and landing or eVTOL crafts will be controlled by their respective pilots onboard on next year's EXA race. According to a Daily Mail report, the event will be similar to the traditional Grand Prix of automotive vehicles, but the EXA Series will notch the experience to the next level, displaying the potential of piloted electric flying cars at their best.

The new video recorded from the eVTOL presentation in Australia shows the crew of the event as well as the crat pilots. The participants each had controllers in their hands, fi9rmly gripped as they launched the flight of two Alauda Airspeeder Mk3. The coverage was touched with extreme effects as the eVTOLS swooshed through the dust of the area.

ALSO READ: How Digital Security Companies Are Increasing Privacy Online Through Encryption

Upcoming Alauda Airspeeder Mk4: World's First Flying Car

The vehicles weighed 220 pounds and were crafted mostly of carbon fiber to make the structure sleeker and more ergonomic than the previous electric flying crafts. During the coverage, the speedsters were able to cross the route in just a couple of seconds.

Alauda's recent release was a remote-controlled version of the craft. But the next generation is expected to be in its full size, with a pilot in its cockpit to maneuver the speedster within itself. The vehicles were said to have performed at an acceleration capacity of 6.2 miles per hour in just 2.3 seconds. This speed record was faster than the Bugatti Chiron and is comparable to the Ariel Atom 500.

The experts behind Alauda are already conducting the development of the next generation craft called the Mk4, which was heavily inspired by the architecture and abilities of the current eVTOL Mk3 once completed. Mk4 will be the first craft from the Alauda that will be operated with pilots inside. Light Detection and Ranging or LiDAR technology are among the most advanced systems that will be equipped for the upcoming Mk4, also known as the world's first flying car.

RELATED ARTICLE: Submarine Collided with Unknown Underwater Mountain in the South China Sea Incurring Damages, What Is This?





Check out more news and information on Technology and Innovation in Science Times.