Elaine Miller, a floor physiotherapist-turned-comedian, recently launched a campaign dubbed #drybeforechristmas, to help women deal with stress incontinence.

As indicated in a Mail Online report, Miller, a pelvic floor physiotherapist turned comedian launched the campaign to help women experiencing stress incontinence to prevent embarrassing leaks and even have their orgasms enhanced.

The physiotherapist who turned her day job into the award-winning comedy show, "Gusset Grippers," said official numbers have proposed one in every three women suffer from a weak pelvic floor, but the actual figure is possible to be higher.

The average timeframe before a woman seeks professional help is believed to be roughly seven years. Nonetheless, the physiotherapist explained the good news is that, for women suffering from incontinence, it is possible to address in only 12 weeks without even consulting a GP.

Impact Stress Continence

Appearing on Monday on Steph's Packed Lunch, Miller said the impact of stress continence, as described in Mayo Clinic, can draw, explaining, if a woman is not confident, she cannot manage her bladder, it inhibits every single thing she desires to do.

She added, even though the statistics are saying it is one in three women, it is probably more typical than that. She also said the pelvic floor is the muscles' hammock under the pelvis, and their job is to stop the stomach from falling out. To simply put, the muscles support the organs on top of it.

Miller shared some of the techniques too, used to help women, which include "clench-a-long," comprising clenching muscles in time to pop songs which include "Take That's the Food."

While it is frequently thought of as a condition impacting only the elderly, up to 30 percent of young women and 40 percent of middle-aged women are experiencing urinary incontinence problems.

Pelvic Floor Exercises

Obesity, childbirth, and menopause are increasing the risk. Giving birth can directly impair the pelvic floor muscles, while falling hormone estrogen levels during the menopausal stage is causing them to weaken, and extra weight adds to strain on the bladder.

In 2020, a study published in the PLoS One journal found women whose age is 60 years old and above who are sitting for too long may be at an increased risk.

Lifestyle changes like weight loss, for one, can help by lessening pressure on the bladder, although pelvic floor exercises are the standard approach.

Miller explained pelvic floor exercises are really essential. The evidence is that if a woman is suffering from stress incontinence and she's doing pelvic floor exercises thrice each day for three months, up to three-quarters of women are likely to get dry "by themselves."

83 Percent Cure Rate

The expert added that only six physiotherapy sessions had an 83 percent cure rate saying, women do not need to put up with it.

Miller said she's using comedy to get people discussing an issue considered embarrassing by many. Gusset Grippers was written based on the evidence-based information she would provide in a physiotherapy clinic but "dressed it up as comedy." Last year, it was awarded the Fringe World Winner at Edinburgh's famous comedy festival.

Information about pelvic floor exercise by Elaine Miller is shown on Efemia's YouTube video below:

Check out more news and information on Exercise Routines in Science Times.