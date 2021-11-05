COVID-19 Found to Infect Neurons Through Nose, Passing Blood Barrier and Causing Brain Fogs

Close

The California National Primate Research Center recently conducted an examination of the pathways of COVID-19 after transmission. According to their findings, the nose could serve as a potential track for the coronavirus to directly inflict the brain, specifically the neurons the organ contains. The immune system is believed to have either mild or no frequent interactions toward the neurons, and because of this, the COVID-affected neurons may travel undetected throughout the body. This triggers a symptom known as brain fog, in which extreme dizziness and other mental fuzziness manifests.

The Rotman Research Institute Baycrest experts conducted a separate study regarding the direct impacts of coronavirus on the brain. The investigation included several wave scanning data from the COVID-infected patients, and based on their analysis, some of the brain processes are lacking and missing. Although there are sufficient results from a series of studies, the comprehensive effect of the coronavirus on the brain is not fully defined. However, further studies are expected to go through in the future to point out the details of COVID-19's neurological effects, including its impact on cognitive functions.

The nose is the main interest of many studies regarding the transmissions of coronavirus via aerosols. But while the pathway is frequently correlated to its link with lungs and other regions of the respiratory system, there are few theories about COVID-19 targeting the brain straight from the nose.

Both the California National Primate Research Center and the Rotman Research Institute Baycrest team recently presented the theory of the correlation between COVID-19 and the neurological impacts at the Society of Neuroscience. The findings from the two institutes recorded similar pointers that imply the direct influence of the coronavirus on the brain. According to NBC News, the studies also presented comparable repercussions of the neurological infliction, including brain fog and the disintegration of memory and thinking processes.

The theories revolving between COVID-19 and the brain produced detailed information that could also contribute to the insights about a separate health issue called 'long COVID.' This condition has been detected in many individuals months after they survived the risks of the coronavirus.

Blood-barrier was also given attention on the studies. These materials act as protection for the brain in case that foreign mediums such as viruses attempt to infiltrate the organ and its contained structures. Based on both the findings, the coronavirus is theorized to have the capacity on going beyond these barriers through the nose, where a direct passage to the brain is present.

The examination was made possible through the help of rhesus monkeys. Throughout the experiments, the California National Primate Research Center experts found that the species had their brain neurons affected after contracting the coronavirus. In subjects with older age or who have diabetic conditions, it was determined that neurons were severely infected.

The neurons are believed to be avoided by the immune system, whatever the case, but since the neurons already carry some properties of COVID-19, there are instances in the studies where the brain cells actively circulated throughout the body without being detected. According to a Daily Mail report, the unexposed travel of COVID-19 aboard the neurons could result in cognitive issues.

