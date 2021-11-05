What Are the Benefits of AI In Fitness?

Close

Artificial intelligence has been used to improve human life in a wide variety of ways and as it continues to progress, we're likely to see it impact our lives in many more.

Using smart equipment and smartphone apps, AI can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of home workouts. In addition to smartwatches and other wearable technology designed to track your fitness, personal AI trainers, which come in a range of different applications, are becoming an increasingly popular option for several reasons.

It may be hard to believe, but AI fitness apps could most certainly improve your fitness routine if you haven't tried them out yet.

Examples of AI in fitness

Personal trainers powered by AI

Nowadays, going to the gym and getting a personal trainer could cost you quite a bit of cash - which is something that might turn the majority of people off the idea. The sad and annoying truth is that highly qualified personal trainers are often quite expensive. For those who want to achieve their fitness objectives, fitness-based applications powered by artificial intelligence can offer the perfect alternative.

It's even more exciting that the AI trainers can often do the same things as a human one would do: advising you how to get the most out of your workout sessions. With some trainers, you can even receive feedback on your posture in a one-on-one setting, further improving the efficiency while exercising.

Ability to enhance performance

Individuals of all fitness levels and abilities can create fitness objectives that are tailored to their individual goals based on the devices they are using. In order for artificial intelligence to provide meaningful insights, several characteristics will often need to be taken into consideration, such as height, age and weight.

When AI-based features are integrated into personalised fitness applications, businesses or clubs may attract more customers and boost revenue. Users can also make wise decisions in real-time with features based on AI.

Artificial Intelligence-based diet planning

In many cases, diet and meal planning can be made more effective by utilising fitness applications powered by artificial intelligence. When you're trying to achieve a certain weight loss or fitness goal, you're likely to be able to benefit from a tool like this.

With the right food, you can achieve pretty much any realistic fitness dream. In fact, nutrition has been shown to be more important than exercise when it comes to our health. Thus, many of the best AI-based home training programs provide users with individualised diet plans.

There are also different diet plans you can choose from, whether it's vegetarian or rich in protein, allowing you to further fine-tune the application to your needs.

General benefits of using AI in your fitness routine

Overall, there are several ways that individuals are likely to see their fitness routine improve thanks to the use of smart technology. For one, it's often far more accessible than a personal trainer, which simply makes it easier to get the information you need without having to rely on another human being or keep up with the sometimes extortionate payments.

Additionally, some will find that it can be more convenient, which is an advantage that is hard to overlook in the often fast-paced and chaotic world we live in. Being able to fit your fitness needs into your schedule just makes it easier to keep up with your goals without having to sacrifice other things in your life.

Of course, having a personal trainer can be good, but it's well worth considering everything that artificial intelligence could do for you.

If you're interested in learning a little more about it all, you might want to visit https://neoteric.eu/blog/data-science-machine-learning-and-ai-in-fitness-now-next/. There's no doubt that AI has secured its place in the fitness industry - and from watches to apps that help with diet planning, it's plain to see that it can be used in a broad variety of ways.