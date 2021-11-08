Close

One of the most prevalent issues with prostate cancer treatment is the patient's rapid development of drug resistance, which is at risk. Thankfully, a breakthrough study by researchers from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, has been able to identify an RNA molecule that can suppress prostate tumors.

Understanding Prostate Cancer

Cancer occurs when there is an abnormal and rapid growth of cells in the body. Nearly any part of the body can have cancer cells which may spread to other areas. According to the American Cancer Society, Prostate cancer starts when cells in the male prostate gland begin to grow out of control.

The prostate is a male gland that is responsible for making the fluid part of semen. It is located below the bladder and in front of the rectum.

There are various forms of prostate cancer; however, almost all are adenocarcinomas. These types of cancer develop from the gland cells. On the other hand, other types of prostate cancer, such as small cell carcinomas, neuroendocrine tumors, transitional cell carcinomas, and sarcomas, are rare forms of prostate cancer.

ALSO READ: Opioid Overdose: What is Narcan or Naloxone, and How Can It Help With Heroin Overdosage?





Breakthrough Discovery: an RNA Molecule that Suppresses Tumors and can Aid Drug-Resistant Patients

Scientists have recently found that prostate cancer develops ways to turn off the RNA molecule to allow the cancer cells to grow more and more. However, when researchers implanted mice with human prostate tumor specimens, the new treatment restored the long noncoding RNA that has already been hailed as a new strategy in treating cancer patients that have developed drug resistance to conventional hormonal therapies, reports GoodNewsNetwork.

Nupam Mahajan, Ph.D., senior author and a professor of surgery, explains that the drugs used to treat prostate cancer are initially effective; however, most if not all patients soon develop resistance where the treatment loses its effects after a year or two.

In a study published in the journal Cancer Resolutions, titled "Loss of long non-coding RNA NXTAR in prostate cancer augments androgen receptor expression and enzalutamide resistance," researchers elaborate the vital protein that's responsible for prostate tumor growth, androgen receptors, binds to the hormone testosterone and stimulates the growth of the cancer cells. Studying the long stretch of DNA responsible for coding androgen receptors, the team of researchers discovered a section of the DNA molecule that produced a molecule known as long non-coding RNA. The team found that RNA plays a vital role in regulating androgen receptors. Because of its ideal position next to the androgen receptor, the researchers have dubbed it NXTAR.

Researchers explained that the study shows that the NXTAR suppresses its suppressors. Essentially it binds with NXTAR and turns it off. This means that prostate cancer samples analyzed by the team rarely found NXTAR due to it being suppressed by the heavy presence of androgen receptors.

The team is hopeful that the recent breakthrough discovery that holds great potential in aiding drug-resistant prostate cancer patients will come to fruition in the next few years.

RELATED ARTICLE: COVID-19 Vaccine New Formulation Now Easier to Produce, Refrigeration Not Necessary

Check out more news and information on Medicine & Health on Science Times.