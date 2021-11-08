Close

The Archeological Park of Pompeii recently reported a perfectly preserved room once occupied by slaves had been found in the prehistoric Roman City of Pompeii in Italy.

A ScienceAlert report specified that in the tiny undecorated room of only 16 square meters remains three beds, a single chamber pot that would have been utilized as a toilet, a wooden chest that has horse harnesses, and one small window.

A shaft of a chariot was discovered, too, suggesting that slaves utilized their room as a workspace as well, mending the vehicle of their master.

The archeologists also found one of the three beds would have belonged to a child. They credited that "incredible preservation" of the room to Mount Vesuvius's eruption in CE 79, which demolished the Roman City of Pompeii.

An Unusual Discovery

Director general of Pompeii's archeological park Gabriel Zuchtriegel hailed the research findings published on the Pompeii website as a "window into the unwarranted reality of people" who rarely appear in historical sources.

He also said the discovery was remarkable, and it is one of the most thrilling finds during his life as an archeologist.

Zuchtriegel added, the actual treasure here is human experience, in this circumstance of the most susceptible members of prehistoric society, to which this room an unusual testimony.

Specifically, the Civita Guiliana villa, outside the walls of Pompeii city, was initially dug in 2017, and since then, numerous stunning discoveries have been unveiled, including a ceremonial chariot, not to mention a stable.

Master and Slave Found

In November last year, the archeologists at the Archeological Park of Pompeii utilized the remnants of human life at the villa. More so, they were able to create replica plaster casts of a pair of humans who died there in the eruption of Vesuvius.

In this journey, two bodies were discovered. They were believed to be a master and a slave. Such bodies were lying near each other in an underground chamber of a villa, also located in Civita Guiliana.

Essentially, the ruins of Pompeii were initially discovered during the 16th century, with more than 1,500 of the approximated 2,000 victims having been discovered, Business Insider specified in a similar report.

A similar Euronews report specified that according to experts, the younger man of the two discoveries, who was perhaps, between 18 and 25 years of age, had numerous compressed vertebrae, which led them to believe that he lived as a slave or a laborer.

On the other hand, the older man was aged between 30 and 40 years old, had a more intense bone structure, specifically around his chest, and wore a tunic. They were discovered lying in what was believed to be a corridor in the villa.

In October, the partly mutilated remnants of a man buried by the eruption were discovered on what would have been the Herculaneum-based beach, the prehistoric Roman town a few miles north of Pompeii.

According to archeologists, the man, aged 40 to 45 years old, was killed only a few steps away from the water as he attempted to escape the eruption.

