In 1959, Russian Drug Phenibut was synthesized by Professor V. Perekalin. The Nootropic was quickly recognized as an extremely promising chemical compound due to both its psycho-stimulating and anxiety-reducing effects.

In an article, Jonathan Roseland described Phenibut as a drug "that helped cosmonauts stay cool under pressure" in zero gravity, in life or death situations. More so, it has a higher risk, yet with higher "reward Biohack" though not for everyone, Roseland also wrote.

Essentially, the Phenibut's effects are simultaneously combining mild-to-moderate sedation with mild-to-moderate stimulation, enabling one to feel relaxed physically as well as mentally focused simultaneously.

Furthermore, the Russian drug is increasing sociability, reducing levels of stress and inhibition without spoiling judgment when taken in moderation.

An 'Anxiolytic' Drug

Phenibut is an anxiolytic. Meaning, it provides some users with sensations of slight ecstasy, equivalent to a "mild high."

Yet, according to a Limitless Mindset report, the ecstatic high one gets from Phenibut is not strong, and taking more of it is not intensifying the high with MDMA.

Some of the so-called "life hackers" consider this drug as a substitute for alcohol. Say one has a non-addictive personality; it offers all the advantages of alcohol with nearly none of the disadvantages.

About 200 to 500 milligrams will exhibit an effect akin to two or three drinks. It will loosen one up to develop new acquaintances or speak in public. Unless one does it at certainly irresponsible dosages, there is no hangover or evident effect the following day.

Improves Sleep, Other Effects

Phenibut improves sleep quality, opposite adversely affecting it as alcohol does when it's mobilizing into a spike in blood sugar that wakes an individual up in the middle of the night.

Roseland said he has used the drug himself for many years "on and off." He added, he'd use it two to three times each week maximum, and he has never had problems or encountered any adverse effect, according to an American Addiction Centers report.

He doesn't have an addictive personality, though, he said. If a person is disciplined with healthy psychology, he'll be fine taking Phenibut in moderation.

Indeed, the writer of this article emphasized, it is a great "anti-anxiety agent," an essential social smart drug. Other conditions this Russian drug helps alleviate include emotional disorders such as worry, anxiety, and fear; asthenia or tiredness or lack of energy and motivation; ADHD; alcohol withdrawal and sleep disorder.

Proof of efficacy of Phenibut isn't just seen in cosmonauts. It is also widely used by athletes and bodybuilders as it increases resting and post-workout growth hormone secretion.

Possible Side Effects

While the drug has shown potential in treating certain conditions, there's also caution that comes with efficacy. Large amounts of Phenibut might result in tolerance and withdrawal symptoms. It has various effects when used in high doses.

Some of the doses include lethargy, nausea, dizziness, irritability, and allergic reactions. These might occur at the onset of the treatment.

This drug is not patented and, therefore, has become "a victim of its own success," Roseland wrote. It is produced by hundreds of laboratories worldwide, and there is a range of quality as evidenced by the richness of reports of unwanted side effects.

Phenibut is getting a poor risk rating as it is habit-forming for a substantial proportion of those who are trying it. It works on one's "GABA" receptors in the same way as alcohol, as explained in WebMD. Therefore, if one has any personal or family background in addition to alcohol, this drug is quite a bad idea for him.

The same way with alcohol, if one consumes too much of it, he may act a little strange, trip up a flight of stairs, or oversleep, not to mention, experience a slight hangover the following day.

Lastly, if an individual makes a daily habit out of this Russian drug, he'll get hooked and encounter some real unpleasant withdrawals if he runs out of it.

