Close

Elon Musk is one of the leading personalities in the advancements of technology and space enterprise in the present day. Like many other tech names, such as Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, the SpaceX CEO has his own way of translating what he perceives on scientific subjects. Although both of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla, provide various jobs to the citizens of the United States, Elon Musk's views over the future of labor are a bit dark and disturbing. He is seeing how artificial intelligence will take over human jobs in the near future.

AI Will Make Global Workforce Useless

According to Elon Musk, the jobs today will eventually become pointless in the future. The private tech owner delivered the unconventional statement during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference that was held in Shanghai. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO did not mean to scare the audience but is probably giving a stern warning about the future of employment and AI.

Based on the report by CNBC, Elon Musk explained that the future might have a probable scenario where the only job that will remain for human employment is writing an AI software. The AI software would become developed to write its own software until there is nothing left for humans to do.

Elon Musk's perspective on the correlation of artificial intelligence and human jobs is quite possible, especially that there is no way for us to stop the perpetual developments of modern-day technology that are pretty much built from well-established foundations. The explosion of technological improvements escalated quickly since the dawn of the industrial revolution, where people became more aware that a convenient and effortless workload is attainable. According to the World Economic Forum, there is a chance that 75 million jobs of the global workforce will be replaced by 2022.

ALSO READ: New Program 'Delphi' Teaches AI Human Values By Answering Ethical Questions, Check Out Its Responses

Artificial Intelligence vs The Future of Human Jobs: What Are The Best Occupations?

Elon Musk suggested the aspiring generation find a job that focuses on human interaction as the said field will continue to thrive. The SpaceX CEO said that studying scientific fields such as engineering, physics, and other courses that involve traditional human interaction would be among the best options before AI takes over the careers in the future. Musk added that people are good at interacting with one another, and it is in our nature to enjoy those moments.

Artificial intelligence helps people in their economic and societal roles in the present day. However, AI technology is also a topic for an endless debate over the status of jobs in the future. Time reported that AI took some of the jobs throughout the pandemic following the absence of a human workforce in many businesses.

Brookings Institution published a study titled "Automation and Artificial Intelligence: How machines are affecting people and places," which shows the possibility of AI-powered robots taking human jobs. According to the study, 36 percent of the U.S. employment or about 52 million jobs in 2016 will experience medium exposure to automation by 2030. Meanwhile, 39 percent or 57 million jobs will experience low exposure.

RELATED ARTICLE: Neuralink Brain Chip Will End Language in Five to 10 Years, Elon Musk Says









Check out more news and information on Artificial Intelligence in Science Times.