Close

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has had his "mind blown" after the SpaceX Crew-2 mission, dubbed "Endeavour," explained how it feels to say goodbye to the International Space Station following a six-month stay in orbit, as well as what happens after they return to Earth.





SpaceX Crew-2 Shared How It Feels to Bid Farewell to ISS, Elon Musk Stunned

The International Space Station's official Twitter account has published photographs of the Crew-2 Endeavour's goodbye from its orbital surface lock as it freefalls back to Earth to complete its mission. The photographs highlight the Earth's remarkable blue hue, as well as its beauty, as seen from above by the cameras.

Still blows my mind that this is real — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2021

The shot also shows Musk's SpaceX's Crew-2 Dragon spaceship, which includes the pod that would have returned the Endeavour crew to Earth. The International Space Station (ISS) has displayed a stunning collection of photographs that have shocked and surprised CEO Elon Musk. He said he was "mind blown" as he described the reality of how it looks like to depart from the space station.

The Crew-2 team also recently saw an increase in solar activity, which resulted in spectacular aurorae in Earth's atmosphere. Crew-2's captain, Shane Kimbrough, took a snapshot and shared it on Twitter.

As we start our journey home after 199 days in space, I wanted to leave you with one of my favorite Aurora time lapses that I photographed from our spaceship Endeavour. It is about 1000 images that capture the motion of the aurora Australis as we flew through this phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/iJrYUB8D9Y — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) November 8, 2021

Thomas Pesquet also witnessed the spectacular moment. He described it on Twitter as the strongest auroras he had seen during their journey. Meanwhile, Meghan McArthur enjoyed the magnificent "gift" before heading home. Some of these light shows may not have been seen if the astronauts had returned on time.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Crew-2 Endeavor Capsule Splashdown Creates Fireball Across US Skies





What Happened to Crew-2 Astronauts Upon Arrival

During the arrival, NASA released a photo of the Crew Dragon Endeavour's cometary reentry. Following then, the space agency published the first image of the astronauts inside the capsule.

The New York Times said that the astronauts stayed in the Crew Dragon as SpaceX and NASA recovery crews in "fast boats" raced to their position. It was after the capsule had splashed down in the waters off Florida's coast. A member of each of those teams will attach a hook on the spacecraft's top.

Smiles, thumbs up, and peace signs. The @SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts are happy to be home after six months in space. pic.twitter.com/W9ziABkq0k — NASA (@NASA) November 9, 2021

The GO Searcher, a bigger SpaceX spacecraft, closely followed them. The rescue team then hoisted Crew Dragon out of the sea and onto the ship's back deck using a crane, where people will snugly fit it onto a raised platform dubbed the "Dragon nest" to keep the ship stable while it bobs in the ocean.

After the four astronauts are safely out of the ocean, recovery workers will open the hatch, giving them their first breath of fresh air in over 200 days. The astronauts will be helped out of the capsule one by one by medical crews onboard the ship, who will use stretchers if required to keep them off their feet as they acclimatize to Earth's gravity.

Long-term space travel can deplete muscle mass and throw an astronaut's balance off, necessitating a physical recuperation procedure when they return to Earth.

The Crew-2 astronauts will be brought down to Earth in a helicopter before boarding a NASA jet heading for the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will undergo medical exams for a few days. According to a NASA study, astronauts can restore their balance and gait in three days during trips lasting up to six months.

Astronauts who travel to space for shorter periods of time appear to have less difficulty. The four private passengers who spent three days in orbit on the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission in September could exit the spacecraft with ease.

RELATED ARTICLE: SpaceX Safely Brings NASA Astronauts Home In a Successful Splashdown

Check out more news and information on SpaceX in Science Times.