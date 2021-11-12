UK Confirms First Dog Tested Positive for COVID-19: Experts Explain Mode of Infection, Symptoms to Look For

Close

The United Kingdom recently announced that a dog in their country had contracted COVID-19. A series of tests were done at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, confirming that the dog was infected by a coronavirus.

First UK Case of COVID-19 in Pet Dog

BCC News reported that the infected dog must have caught the virus from its owner. The dog joins the list of pets in the country to have tested positive for COVID-19. But the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) clarified that this occurrence is rare and there is no evidence that pets are passing the virus to humans.

They remind the pet owners to always wash their hands regularly to practice good hygiene. Pet fur can also act as a carrier for coronavirus for short periods, just like surfaces. Also, they strongly advise not to share food, food bowls, or utensils with pets.

UK's Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said that the infected dog received treatment for non-COVID illness when they found that the dog is positive for the virus. She added that COVId-19 on pets typically shows mild clinical signs and will recover in a few days.

They have continued to monitor the dog's condition and vowed to update their guidelines to pet owners for any changes in the situation.

ALSO READ: Russia Creates COVID-19 Vaccine For Pets; How Effective Is It?

How Can Animals Contract Coronavirus?

Since the pandemic began, several animals have been reported to have been tested positive for coronavirus. For example, two cats in New York caught the virus in which one of them experienced mild respiratory symptoms. Experts believe they must have contracted the virus from their owner, who previously tested positive for the infection.

There were also two cats in Hong Kong and one in Belgium who were asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19. All of them were living in homes with COVID-19 positive owners. The Wildlife Conservation Society also confirmed a total of eight big cats to have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which may have contracted the infection from a zoo staff with COVId-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most animals became infected after contact with people who have COVID-19, such as their owners, caretakers, and other people in close contact.

COVID-19 Symptoms in Pets

Veterinarian Lynne James of the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) explained during an interview with BirminghamLive that cases of dogs getting infected are extremely rare and remind people not to be overly concerned.

However, some of them can still experience symptoms of COVID-19. This includes coughing, difficulty breathing, increased lethargy, sneezing, runny nose, eye discharge, vomiting, and diarrhea. However, some may also be asymptomatic, like some cats who tested positive for the virus but did not show any symptoms.

If these symptoms get worse, James recommends immediately contacting a vet for treatment.

RELATED ARTICLE: COVID-19-Infected Man Transmits Virus to Pets Cat and Dog, Is This Human-to-Animal Transmission Caused By a New Variant?



Check out more news and information on COVID-19 in Science Times.