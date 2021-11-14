Experts Define How Winter Season Affects Physical Activity Maintenance of Adults; Coldest Months 'Dreadful' for the Age Group

Close

A new study was conducted to find how winter could impact the health maintenance of adults. According to the research, the specified age group is more likely to stay at home than go outside due to low temperatures and extremities exhibited by the season. The study said that adults prefer indoor settings during the coldest months of the year due to the dreadful wet weather, chilling atmosphere, lack of sunlight, and motivation issues.

The study was made possible through the help of 2,000 participants. Out of the total subjects, almost half consider the negative effects of winter as dreading because of the decline of physical activities they will experience for the coming weeks.

Adults Dread Winter Months

The study on the correlation between winter and the experiences of adults was conducted as part of collective research that aims to improve individuals with long-term health issues get ahold of their struggles and live a more active life. Among the 2,000 participants that joined the examination, almost half dread the upcoming season, and almost two-thirds of the subjects believe that they are getting insufficient physical activities throughout the coldest months. 59 percent of the total participants also blame the challenges on health and lack of physical activity on the weather itself.

The same research also conducted a separate examination including 1,000 adults. This group is comprised of individuals that experience distinct health conditions which are deemed long-term upon diagnosis. Based on the results, 14 percent of the total number of subjects feel unmotivated to conduct any physical activities because of the weather during the winter season.

Three-quarters of the population are also affected by the restrictions of the winter months, which leads to their discouragement over physical activities. Forty percent said they experienced reduced energy, 43 percent blames tiredness, and 37 percent experiences body aches.

Winter Reduces Physical Activity and Motivation in Adults

We Are Undefeatable, a charity-based health initiative, conducted the study along with other collaborators. The new research from the movement is a fragment of a wider mission to encourage and motivate many people to a healthy lifestyle, surpassing even the long-term conditions they already have.

NHS GP expert and We Are Undefeatable associates Dawn Harper said in a report by The Sun that their research presents the various aspects that a specific season could inflict on the physical activities and movements people usually do. On the other hand, it is more challenging for patients with long-term illnesses to maintain and improve their preferred physical activities once the winter months hit the calendar. Harper emphasized that their team is aware of the corresponding consequences of the winter season, and they are achieving everything they could to cater to the population with long-term ailments,

According to the study, winter was also found as the trigger to the decrease of the physical activities in adults from their daily routine. It was found that patients with long-term illness take 124 minutes of physical activity per week compared to the standard 169 minutes during summer. The healthy adult group's activity also reduced to 142 minutes per week compared to the 30-hour period during the hotter season.

