Ten Things to Know When You Hire React Native Programmers

(Photo : Image by Innova Labs from Pixabay )

Do you want to hire React Native Programmers for your business? You're not alone. It's one of the most sought-after tech skills in the world today. Large, industry-leading tech companies are all scrambling to hire React Native app developer teams. If you want to hire a team of your own, you have to know what React is all about.

Luckily, we've compiled a list of everything you need to know when you hire React developers.

Everything You Should Know When You Hire React Native Programmers

1. What Is ReactJS?

React is a JavaScript library that is used in web development, mainly for building user interfaces and other interactive elements on websites, like slideshows, images, voice recognition, and graphics.

2. If I Hire a React Developer, What Will They Do?

When you hire React js developers, you are hiring front-end engineers that work in JavaScript and have lots of experience using the React library. They are responsible for the way the site looks and feels.

3. If I Hire a Dedicated React Js Developer, What Skills Should I Look For?

Aside from a lot of experience with React and JavaScript, your developers should be masters of other technologies like HTML, CSS, TypeScript, C#, SASS, web frameworks, and React tools. Ideally, they should have some experience working within the particular industry you operate in or target and should have worked on a project that is comparable in terms of scale. You don't want to hire someone that has only ever built healthcare apps to develop your eCommerce store, and you don't want to hire a developer that's only worked on small-scale projects to run your enterprise-level project.

4. Why Do Companies Love Using React?

React is all about user experiences. They want your site or app to really stand out and be a pleasant and dynamic experience. If a good customer experience is a key to your success, you should look at React.Js.

5. Are React Js Developers in High Demand?

It can be really difficult to find React Developers in countries like the UK, USA, Denmark, Germany, and countries in Western Europe. As a result, the developers command really high rates and salaries and it can be difficult to find an experienced programmer for your business.

6. Is React a Hard Skill To Learn?

It can be a little tricky to pick up React, but it is a wonderful skill to learn. If a developer already knows HTML and CSS, JavaScript and React are easy to learn. There aren't very many senior developers with practical experience in React, though. It's a good idea to hire a few highly experienced team members along with more junior developers. They can show the others the ropes and strengthen everyone's skill set as a result.

7. How Much Do React Developers Get Paid?

Salaries vary. Some developers make up to $163,000 per year, but the average salary is about $110,000 per year (in the United States). How much developers earn depends on their skill set, experience, location, and so forth. Freelancers can earn between $75 to $120 per hour in the USA and the UK. In developing countries, the rate is closer to $30-$50 per hour, which is why many companies choose to hire their teams outside of their country.

8. Which Companies Use React Developers?

Companies like Bloomberg, Facebook, Uber Eats, Airbnb, Skype, and Instagram all use React Developers.

9. Which Countries are Known For Having the Best React.Js Developers?

Ukraine, Brazil, and China have some of the best React.Js Developers in the world at very affordable rates. Many companies prefer to go abroad to hire their React.js developers because it's significantly cheaper than hiring them in their local market.

10. What Is the Best Way to Hire React.Js Developers?

The best way to hire React Native Programmers is to hire them offshore through a reputable agency. The agency will source, vet, and place all the developers with you, ensuring that they have the right experience and skills for your business model and industry. They'll come with their own equipment, too, which can be a great cost-saving.