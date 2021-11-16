A spokeswoman for the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has denied claims that the company's CEO's wife died due to COVID-19 vaccination problems.

Myriam Bourla, the wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, died in the emergency ward owing to problems with the company's COVID-19 vaccine. According to reports published on November 10, Myriam had been dubious about the COVID-19 vaccination. She had allegedly declined to take it at first.

"She passed away in the emergency room at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital after being brought in by paramedics. The cause of death has been listed as complications from the Pfizer vaccine," the Conservative Beaver report read.

"During an interview with Scarsdale 10583, Bourla stated that while she was 'proud' of the work her husband did, she initially refused to take the vaccine, stating it was 'not her turn, yet.'"





Pfizer Debunks Theories That CEO's Wife Died of COVID-19 Vaccine Complications

A Pfizer spokeswoman debunked The Conservative Beaver's accusations. The official said the CEO's wife is "living and well." The spokeswoman also criticized the blog's efforts to erode vaccination trust, who called the assertion "rubbish."

"It is unconscionable that a person posing as a journalist would spread such outrageous lies about our CEO and his family," the representative said in an email to fact-checking website Newschecker.

Albert also uploaded a photo with his wife at the Atlantic Council's Distinguished Leadership Awards on November 11, proving that Myriam did not die the day before the event due to vaccine problems.

Enjoying the moment with my wife and Pfizer's Chief Human Resources Officer at last night's @AtlanticCouncil Distinguished Leadership Awards. Glad we were able to be together in person as I accepted this award on behalf of our purpose-driven colleagues around the world. pic.twitter.com/y3r0y6peal — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) November 11, 2021

In addition to bringing "emotional pain" to the Bourla family, the spokesperson said the accusations "harm" innocent individuals worldwide who put their lives in danger by believing such nonsense.

A search for news footage revealed no proof to back up Bourla's assertion that his wife died. Other fact-checking groups have refuted the allegation made in the Conservative Beaver post.

According to Politifact, Facebook flagged down the report as part of social media's attempts to battle fake news and disinformation on the platform's News Feed.

To increase page views, the Conservative Beaver is known for promoting rumors and fake news. Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges and freed from jail, according to the site on Monday.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Rittenhouse murder trial are still presenting evidence to the court as of this writing. According to Reuters, jurors are likely to begin deliberations Tuesday morning.

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Kill More People Than It Saves?

Many claims have been made concerning the hazards of COVID-19 vaccinations. A conspiracy theorist claimed that six-month research found that the Pfizer vaccination "killed five individuals" for every COVID-19 death is avoided. The conspiracy theorist stated before the hearing that while the data was not statistically significant, it was nevertheless alarming.

However, the idea was disproved in an article published by the Statesman. The report stated that the Pfizer vaccine "had a positive safety profile and was very effective in preventing COVID-19" with "up to six months of follow-up and despite a steadily diminishing trend in vaccination efficacy."

In response to the request for proof to back up the false claim regarding the Pfizer vaccine, the conspiracy theorist said that his claim about fatalities was not based on the Pfizer research. He referred to several other documents he had provided. He claimed to have utilized the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), operated jointly by the CDC and the FDA. VAERS was "one of eight techniques to assess the amount of extra fatalities," according to the conspiracy theorist. He allegedly found that that the vaccination was the sole conceivable source of the excess deaths.

"Excess deaths" is a statistic that subtracts the projected number of deaths from all causes for a particular time based on an average of prior years from the number of actual deaths in that period.

Vaccine Efficacy

COVID-19 has killed at least 675,000 individuals in the United States (per Mediscape) and more than 4.5 million people globally (per Oregon Live). COVID-19 vaccinations approved in the United States have been found to minimize the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Furthermore, there is no proof that a COVID-19 vaccination approved in the United States caused any deaths.

From April 4 to July 17, the CDC examined vaccination efficacy in 13 jurisdictions and compared the results to vaccine registries in those locations. Unvaccinated persons were five times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated people once the delta version of the coronavirus became the most common. They were also more than ten times more likely to be hospitalized or die.

CDC said that the incidence rate ratios for hospitalization and mortality altered surprisingly little after the delta variant attained predominance across 13 U.S. counties. The health agency underscored there is a strong, ongoing vaccination efficacy against severe COVID-19.

The bottom line? The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination has not been linked to any deaths. According to available evidence, vaccines are largely successful at avoiding mortality and major disease from the virus that causes COVID-19.

