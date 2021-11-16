(Photo : Eddie Listorti Announces That Viridios Capital Has Teamed Up with Tribeca Investment Partners to Create VT Carbon Partners)

Two Australian companies are working to stay ahead of the game when it comes to investing in carbon credits, and they have formed a new partnership to do just that.

Viridios Capital, based in Sydney, has announced that it has formed a new partnership with fund manager Tribeca Investment Partners. The two companies have formed VT Carbon Partners, which will focus on selling and buying nature-based carbon credits.

The joint venture will combine the experienced investors from Viridios Capital, led by CEO Eddie Listorti, with the talented individuals at Tribeca, which is best known for small caps, resources and long/short stock-picking.

VT Carbon Partners will start with roughly $500 million of these nature-based carbon credits. They were selected through a combination of purchases on the secondary market and primary offtake agreements with developers.

The two companies are incredibly excited about the prospects of their new joint venture. As Listorti explained, "There is a scarcity of high-impact offset opportunities available to companies pledging to decarbonise, particularly for companies that must rely significantly on offsets to address their high carbon emission rates."

"This supply shortage is historically attributed partly to a lack of funding for project origination. The VT Carbon Fund provides a substantial opportunity in the critically important nature-based carbon avoidance and removal credits to those companies."

Those who invest in the new fund, called the VT Carbon Fund, will face a medium term lock up period. The first opportunity for redemption in the fund will coincide with the peak demand for carbon credits.

Companies worldwide are scrambling to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions -- or play their part by purchasing carbon offset credits -- by abatement targets set at 2030 by many countries' governments.

As such, VT Carbon Partners is working hard to get ahead of the competition. Currently, the markets for carbon credits are still in their infancy, and the infrastructure for trading them is immature, relatively speaking.

The VT Carbon Fund is banking on the increasing demand for carbon credits continuing. That would mean that the prices for these carbon credits would continue to increase, especially as the target abatement dates get even closer.

Many industrial companies and miners worldwide are saying they will need to purchase carbon offset credits to play a part in achieving net-zero emissions by 2030. That's because they won't be able to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that they're directly responsible for in their operations.

The topic of carbon offsets is front-of-mind for many people now, as world leaders met at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The leaders came together to figure out how to manage climate change.

A big part of that effort is creating policy mechanisms that would limit greenhouse gas emissions and set target dates for when specific benchmarks and thresholds would have to be met.

The nature-based carbon offsets that the VT Carbon Fund focuses on is protecting, managing, and restoring damaged, at-risk, and vital ecosystems around the world. They are essential to offsetting greenhouse gas emissions, as they literally suck carbon right out of the atmosphere.

Ben Clearly, a Tribeca portfolio manager, was expected to attend the summit in Glasgow.

Tribeca is bringing 25 years of experience as an institutional investor to VT Carbon Partners. Viridios, meanwhile, has a long list of contacts that are required to sniff out the carbon credits, particularly from developers. This is essential as much of the carbon offset market is traded over the counter.

About Eddie Listorti

Eddie Listorti is the Founding Partner and CEO of Viridios Capital. He has a proven track record with 30 years in business and banking. His experience includes managing teams of over 2,000 people and annual revenues exceeding AUD 2 billion. Mr. Listorti has held board positions in industry bodies and joint venture partnerships.