Russia has acknowledged destroying one of its satellites during a missile test. Still, it denies putting the International Space Station in jeopardy. However, a White House official claimed that Russia's decision would jeopardize space programs "for years to come."

According to Science Times, the Russian missile compelled the astronauts on the International Space Station to seek cover due to its debris. NASA called out the country for making a "dangerous and irresponsible" move.

Russia Said They Carried Out Anti-Satellite Missile Test With "Surgical Precision"

The United States and its allies - including the United Kingdom (per Republic World) - have accused Russia of putting astronauts on the International Space Station in danger.

However, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified that the country carried out the operation "with surgical precision" and did not threaten the space station. Meanwhile, NBC News said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the United States a "hypocrite" for claiming that Russia threatens peaceful space activity.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has refused to acknowledge or deny the strike. They have just issued a statement that reads: "The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit." The station, according to Roscosmos, is in the green zone.

The @Space_Station crew is routinely performing operations according to the flight program.



The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit.



The station is in the green zone. pic.twitter.com/MVHVACSpmT — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) November 15, 2021

ALSO READ: Planet Now Has 7,500 Low-Earth Orbit Satellites, More Than 30,000 Manmade Floating Objects

US Underscores Long-Term Dangers of Russia's Missile Test

Despite Russia's claim, US authorities have denounced the crime and stated that the US would cooperate with friends and partners to respond.

According to CNN Politics, the US Space Command estimates Russia's recent missile action might result in thousands of tiny pieces of orbital debris.

The US space agency also said that the DA-ASAT rocket test might pose long-term risks and have global economic ramifications, perhaps affecting other satellites that provide internet connectivity across countries.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters (via CNBC Space Reporter Michael Sheetz on Twitter) that the Russian Federation deliberately executed a hazardous satellite test. He added that more than 1,500 pieces of "trackable orbital debris" were created.

The U.S. State Department confirms and condemns that Russia conducted an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test in low Earth orbit.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/2WIUuWV6Mh — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) November 15, 2021

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the Associated Press that astronauts are now four times more vulnerable to space trash than previously. Cosmos 1408, a destroyed Russian spacecraft, was orbiting around 40 miles (65 kilometers) above the space station.

Despite Russia's claims of opposing the weaponization of outer space, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the test clearly illustrates that the country is ready to jeopardize the exploration and use of outer space by all nations by its reckless and irresponsible actions.

Meanwhile, White House spokesman Andrew Bates added that Russia's conduct revealed Russia's total contempt for all nations' security, safety, stability, and long-term sustainability of security, safety, stability, and long-term sustainability of the space domain.

RELATED ARTICLE: International Space Station Fires Rocket To Get Away From 2007 Chinese Satellite

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.