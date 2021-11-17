Experts reported a new bizarre case of HIV in the country of Argentina. The study that was held regarding the matter suggests that the recent case is the second instance where an individual was cured instantly of the deadly disease. The body of the woman was examined to find the information of her cells and the collective system.

According to the research, the scans of the person revealed no signs of implications and disruption. In addition, there was no single virus that was identified in the cells of the patient, which is surprising because the 20-year-old did not go through antiretroviral treatments for eliminating the viral cells from multiplying and replicating inside her body.

The research concluded that the case is a rare example of a person's body discarding HIV altogether through its own immune system. According to a BBC report, the experts said that the mysterious healing process of this case is a presentation of an uncommon phenomenon where the immune system provided sterilizing cure for itself, letting the body copy the indestructible virus and destroy it.

Woman Mysteriously Cured of HIV

University of California San Francisco HIV expert Steven Deeks, who was not involved in the study, said in a report by The Washington Post that the case in Argentina is a unique circumstance in the history of the medical and health field. The expert said the woman's body may seem to control the virus, however, the results confirmed that there were no viruses presented in the patient's record. The findings from the study add a substantial contribution to the collective studies on the human immunodeficiency virus, the most deadly and incurable disease that infected 37.7 million people of the global population.

The worst part of being diagnosed with HIV is that it could result in a much severe case known as AIDS if no medical attention was provided. HIV is among the most transmissible virus that is present today. It could be passed in between individuals through any fluids of the human anatomy. The most common transmissions of the virus are known through unprotected sex and the reuse of needles.

ALSO READ: Pfizer Seeking Emergency Use Approval in US; Will FDA Approve It?





HIV Still Incurable

HIV is still incurable up to this date, which is seemingly hilarious considering that an effective vaccine is already available to combat the less than two-year surge of the pandemic. Throughout the history of the disease, only 3 cases had been confirmed to be resolved. These people were given treatments through stem cell transplants. But compared to the basic vaccines, this type of transplant offers a higher risk of complications. Although the approach promises a solution, many experts and patients doubt its capability due to the corresponding dangers attached to it.

The first individual who was cured without any bone marrow transplant was Loreen Willenberg. According to the experts, both the Argentine patient and Willenberg may have excessively powerful T cells in their immune systems that repelled HIV. Further studies are needed for both cases to determine the detailed analysis of the healing mystery. The study was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, titled "A Possible Sterilizing Cure of HIV-1 Infection Without Stem Cell Transplantation."

RELATED ARTICLE: Nanomedicine: Scientists Use Nanoparticles to Kill Bacteria Hiding in Human Cells

Check out more news and information on Medicine and Health in Science Times.