In early November, reports about the Lemminkainen Hoard made headlines after a team of hunters claimed they were on the verge of discovering the $20 billion worth of treasure.

A Mail Online report specified that while more and more people have learned about the "almost found" billions of treasures, little is known about the Lemminkainen Hoard history.

The hoard, believed to be entombed in an underground temple located in Sipoo, has remained mysterious for 30 years despite official investigations and initiatives of over 100 professional prospectors across the globe.

Within this temple, it is said, one will find a spiraling hallway with smaller rooms that jet off it, which should serve as a home of treasure collected over generations during prehistoric Finland's heathen culture.

ALSO READ: Lemminkäinen Hoard: World's Biggest Treasure Will Be Excavated Next Summer; Worth a Staggering 20 Million Dollars

The 'Temple Twelve'

It has long been believed that the last time Lemminkaiken Hoard was added was back in 987AD when the hall had been filled, and the entrance closed and concealed.

Following the discovery of the "supposed location" of the treasure, the so-called "The Temple Twelve," as described in The Wiki Biography, started searching for the hoard in 1987. They have spent six hours each day, seven days every week, excavating through the caves.

According to landowner Ior Bock, who was stabbed to death in 2010 by a personal assistant, the chamber on his colossal estate was closed with gigantic stone slabs in the 10th Century to shield the treasure from invading armies.

Bock claimed his family had been keepers of the secret, not to mention, the cave's guardians since then, provoking him to reveal the existence of the temple to guarantee that its untold story would not vanish along with his death, which started the "Bock Saga."

What's in the Hoard?

Remarkably, as reported earlier this month, more than three decades following the first commencement of excavations, two of the original 24 have stayed despite at least half of the group having either died or retired.

No concrete evidence of the hoard has been discovered yet. However, Temple Twelve said they have the persistence to locate and take out giant granite slabs from the temple's entrance and get their hands on the hidden treasure.

With the use of rudimentary tools, which include buckets and spades, the group has so far taken out several four-ton blocks from the entrance of the cave and has dug around 400 tons of sediment underneath it.

The rest of the sediment and the granite slabs that covered the entrance of the temple could be taken out within a matter of months because of a recent dynamite donation, author and historian Carl Borgen explained. He added, though, that they would have to wait.

Has the $20-Billion Treasure Been Found?

Now, there have been reports that Twelve Temple is already on the "brink of a major breakthrough" of discovering the $20-billion treasure, which, in actual terms, could be the finding the largest and most valuable treasure trove in the world.

So far, Temple Twelve has taken out several giant square granite rocks that block the entrance to the cave and have cleared it of hundreds of tons of tinier rocks and sediment.

As reported earlier, it is now the fortune trackers' belief that they are only meters away from the temple's door after over three decades of excavating.

Related information about the recent Lemminkainen Hoard report is shown on The BL's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Genetic Origins of China's Ancient Mummies Discovered in Tarim Basin

Check out more news and information on Archaeology in Science Times.