The 120-day isolation test, Project Sirius, that's being carried out in Russia is seeking to examine the autonomous behaviors of the so-called future Martian settlers.

An Independent report said the potential crew would grow more progressively autonomous and could gradually stop sharing information with mission control, a study of "colonists" simulated in an interstellar environment said.

Also specified in this report, future missions to the Red Planet and further planets will need distinctive action as the delays between spacecraft and mission will be an impossible issue.

During the test, which redeveloped pressurized chambers, landing operations, not to mention a five-minute delay between the mission control and the subjects, it was discovered that the crew swiftly functioned confidently and collaboratively worked.

Mission Control

According to Dmitry Shved, co-author of the project from the Russian Academy of Science and the Moscow Aviation Institute, CNET reported that the crew members' communication characteristics with different genders, cultures, and personalities turned to be more similar during the mission.

Shved added, the negative side is that the mission control is losing the probability of understanding the needs, as well as the problems of the crew, which as a result, is hindering the ability of the mission control to offer support.

As indicated in the study published in Frontiers, the subjects were not satisfied with the incapability of confirming opinions immediately from mission control which "leads further to the mistrust," not to mention braking of the established information circuit between the MCC and the crew.

According to their future decisions, both sides turned more unhappy with such contacts, not on the present data about the shared positions, but the assumptions, which the researchers consider "detachment" improved by monotony, confinement, and lack of physical activity, and isolation.

Mars Colonies Dependent on People From Earth

Such a detachment may result in a reluctance of the crew members to the mission control's recommendations, not to mention the predominance of their decision-making according to their values, priorities, and knowledge, hypothesized the research, although this will possibly take generations to take place if it does not occur at all.

Shved explained that when the Red Planet relies on resupplies and those coming from this planet, the possibility of severance of diplomatic associations appears relatively low.

With the other the development of other planets that grow ever-more possible with finances controlled by private space programs, governments and agencies will need to decide extra-planetary law sooner, instead of later.

What Lies Ahead?

Much of the legislature at present is substantially outdated, and that which is inexistent has been described in this report as "motherhood and apple pie," positive and reasonable, in general, although without focus on the difficult issues that will take place.

Lawfully, future astronauts have a greater chance of creating a community instead of a colony, as such missions will remain under the leadership of the host country, although it appears possible that there will be planetary-wide regulations on Mars instead of the country-specific laws there are on this planet.

