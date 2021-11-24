A team of researchers at the University of Maryland Baltimore County recently developed a unique way of altering the surface of nanoparticles within life-changing medications to offer infusions that can be delivered more rapidly, although with a decreased risk of negative responses.

A Phys.org report specified that when a person is experiencing a trauma that results in substantial bleeding, the first few minutes are crucial.

These people must be given intravenous medication rapidly to control the bleeding, although delivering the drug at the right rate can be challenging.

In addition, slower infusions can lead to fewer adverse reactions, although the drug might not work rapidly enough, specifically in the occurrence of serious trauma.

Promising 'Nanomedicines'

In their research published in Nano Letters, the four study authors showed that infusion reactions can result in a range of symptoms like rashes and inflammatory reactions. This could comprise anaphylaxis, a respiratory failure described as "life-threatening."

Up to this point, the severity of such reactions has restricted the use of the so-called "promising nanomedicines," and lessening the likelihood of negative responses could be considered a game-changer.

In the study, chemical, biochemical and environmental engineering professor Erin Lavik, biological sciences professor Chuck Bieberich, Nuzhat Maisha, Ph.D. from chemical engineering, and Michael Rubenstein, Ph.D. from biological sciences, have discussed their novel scheme to the study. Here, they concentrate on the core material on the nanoparticles administered to the patients.

Lavik explained they discovered that using a polyurethane core helped reduce the markers linked to the infusion reactions. Lavik is also the associate dean for research and faculty development in the College of Engineering and Information Technology of UMBC.

Infusion Reactions

Presently, seven percent of people are suffering from infusion reactions, wrote the paper's authors. Such reactions limit the treatments available to a significant portion of the patient.

According to Lavik, they, like most of those in the field, have spent too much time attempting to enhance the surfaces of nanoparticles to control the reaction.

She shared that while the scheme does not help to a level, taking one step further by changing the core metal appears to have a greater effect.

The study carried out by Lavik, Biebrich, and their colleagues lay the basis for future testing of preclinical prototypes through nanocapsules to prevent internal bleeding. Lavik explained that collaboration was an essential element of their research.

Internal Bleeding

A Verywell Health report specified that the symptoms of internal bleeding could differ from one condition to the next. It can be severe and evident with extreme pain, fainting, and shock. The condition can also be slow and discreet with a couple of symptoms until the total blood loss becomes extreme.

Having said that, the bleeding amount may be lost after a kidney or abdominal injury before the appearance of symptoms.

On the contrary, even little amounts in portions of the brain can lead to major symptoms and death. According to a Healthline report, the first goal of treatment for internal bleeding is to look for the source of the bleeding.

Some bleeding can be identified as minor and may stop on its own. Other conditions are more serious and may need more in-depth measures, which may include surgery.

Related information about nanoparticles for internal bleeding is shown on the American Chemical Society's YouTube video below:

