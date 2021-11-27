Tech giant and robot manufacturer Promobot is on the lookout for volunteers willing to lend their faces for humanoid robots set to be used in malls, hotels, and airports by 2023. A whopping $200,000 will be offered to brave volunteers willing to transfer their face licenses over to the company.

Understanding Humanoid Robots

Humanoid robots, according to Automate, are professional services robots that are specifically built to mimic the motion and interactions of humans. Like all robots, humanoid service robots provide value by automating tasks. They are efficient and cost-saving.

Currently, these robots are beings used in the inspection, maintenance, and disaster response of numerous power plants to relieve humans of the laborious work and alleviate danger from their day-to-day work.

Promobot Volunteers, Humanoid Robots, and Face Rights

The New York-based robotics manufacturer — Promobot, known for its realistic humanoid robots has just come out with an offer for brave volunteers to lend their face rights for service robots set to be deployed in 2023 in malls, airports, and more with a $200,000 reward.

Currently, Promobot robots are being used in over 43 countries, working in various roles,, including promotions, administrators, consultancy, guides, and concierges. Promobot explains that the company is currently developing new technologies in the booming field of facial recognition, speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence (AI), and other fields of robotics, reports DailyMail.

Since 2019, the company has been actively manufacturing various humanoid robots to operate in numerous fields. New clients have signed on a project to launch a large-scale project that requires license new robot appearances in hopes of avoiding future legal delays. In the company's latest campaign, the tech giant is looking for kind and friendly faces to be used in their new humanoid robot assistants.

These robots have been commissioned by a yet-to-be-named US company and will be deployed in airports, malls, and retail stores across the Middle East and North America. Its new appearance and activation are set for 2023, where the selected volunteer's faces will be included.

Although the company has stated that it is on the lookout for "friendly and kind" faces they encourage everyone to apply regardless of gender or age. Promobot has said that it is looking for real faces rather than computer-generated faces like the one used on the infamous humanoid robot--Sophia.

It isn't the first time robotics manufacturers have offered to pay for rights to people's faces. In 2019, an unnamed robotics firm offered a decent sum reward for volunteers to use their faces for its project.

In the case of selection, Promobot has said that it will develop 3D models of the volunteer's faces and bodies. The chosen volunteers will have to dictate no less than 100 hours of speech materials for the robots to mimic the volunteer's voice. The volunteers will also be signing a license agreement allowing the company to use the voice and appearance of the volunteer for an unlimited period. The volunteer who will be chosen will receive $200,000 for the license agreement

