One may find drinking a couple of glasses of water before each meal might think it is simply a "placebo effect," Dr. Keith Souter wrote.

However, as indicated in a Wakefield Express report, research does not show a real impact. If one struggles with a weight loss diet, consuming more water, particularly iced water, may make a difference.

This was the subject of an investigation of 11 studies in water drinking and weight loss, which comprised over 4,000 subjects.

Three of these research showed that increased intake of water among dieters resulted in greater weight loss. Another study compared women who enhanced their water intake while dieting with those who consumed one liter of water each day.

Efficacy of Drinking Water for Weight Loss

In the studies, women who were found to have increased their consumption had noticeably more considerably weight loss. The reason drinking water should make a difference remains unclear.

Certainly, there are several reasons for such. First, water may satisfy hunger, partially since many people do not take adequate water in any circumstance, and they may be mistaking hunger for thirst.

By reducing the thirst, they may be quenching what they misinterpret as hunger, as well. The second reason is that there could be a mechanical impact, in that the increase in fluid is filling the stomach and making the individual partly lose the appetite due to the full feeling.

Third, there is a theory known as "water-induced thermogenesis," Dieting Gal said in a similar report. This suggests that consuming water has an energy-consuming impact.

Stimulating Metabolic Rate

This may seem hard to believe, but one scientific research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism in 2003 presented that consuming a half pint of water resulted in the metabolic rate rising by 30 percent.

It does not last long, although it appears it's giving the metabolism a boost. Further studies found that the water needed to be cooled with ice in order to generate impact.'

The body is warming it up to body temperature, and the boost to the metabolic rate is stimulated. Drinking warm water found no boost to the rate of metabolism. The effect, certainly, is to drink iced water to get the impact.

Water Helps Burn Fat, Lighten, and Smoothens Skin

To burn fat, the body needs water. According to a The Hub report, upping the water intake may increase lipolysis, such a process by which the body is burning fat for energy.

In a study published in Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers wrote they are not certain of the mechanism, although mild dehydration reduces lipolysis due to hormonal changes.

Furthermore, researchers still do not know the exact mechanism, although, given the vital role of water in most bodily functions, it makes sense that it would be an instrument in skin health.

In 2015, researchers discovered that increasing water intake would impact the skin in the same manner as a topical moisturizer and could favorably affect normal sky physiology, which includes the loss of which is associated with wrinkles and sagging or elasticity.

Check out more news and information on Weight Loss in Science Times.