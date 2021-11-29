Glynn Steel, the man who recently died due to COVID-19, "begged for a vaccine" before he went on life support, although at that time, it was already too late to inoculate him, his wife Emma said in a news report.

Before the 54-year-old man died, he regretted his decision not to get inoculated because of veganism. He "read the inoculation was tested on animals" before they were injected on humans and it didn't sit well with him, Newsweek reported.

A week after he was placed in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, Glynn Steel died of the disease, according to a GoFundMe arranged for his funeral.

Emma recalled the last thing her husband told her was, "I was never felt so ill," and that he wished that he had the vaccine. She added, "It was heart-wrenching."

Refused Inoculation Due to Animal Testing

Typically, therapeutics and vaccines are being tested on animals before being tried on humans. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, animals play a vital role in developing successful vaccines in humans.

Along with genetically modified mice, which could be infected with COVID-19 and Syrian hamsters, vaccines were tried on primates.

The wife said in a report from The Sun that Glynn didn't want to get vaccinated against COVI-19 because he was vegan and the vaccine was tested on animals.

Emma described her husband as a "very gentle soul" who cared for rescue cats at his home in Worcestershire in the United Kingdom and brought back a dog from a vacation in Sri Lanka.

Initial Symptoms that Led to Death within 2 Weeks

Glynn died on November 16, around two weeks from testing positive for COVID-19. His initial symptoms began as a cold and his condition slowly deteriorated. His wife called an ambulance on November 2.

Even though people below 65 years of age are not considered high risk, it is possible that Glynn's age contributed to the reason he became severely ill after he contracted the virus.

Emma said she was told by the hospital that there were no ambulances available at that time, so she had to drive him to the hospital herself, at which point, the vegan man was already unconscious.

On November 10, the patient was put on life support and was in a "medically-induced coma," this report specified. Within 20 minutes of the life support machine being shut down, Glynn passed away.

Importance of Getting Vaccinated

With the different variants, specifically, the new Omicron variant that's believed to spreading fast and potentially more infectious, medical and health experts reiterate the importance of getting the vaccine, and for the fully vaccinated, getting their booster shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are effective and can lessen the risk of contracting and transmitting the virus that's causing the disease.

More so, these vaccines are helping children and adults from getting severely ill even if they get infected with COVID-19.

The CDC also said there are approximately 28 million children aged between five and 11 years old in the United States. There have been almost two million COVID-19 cases within this age group during the pandemic.

This disease can make children very ill, necessitate hospitalization, and some of them have even died. Those with existing medical conditions are more at risk of serious illness than those who do not have underlying medical conditions.

