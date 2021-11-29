COVID-19 contains a novel mutation known as the "Omicron" variant, which is reported to be even more infectious than the Delta variant, which was previously thought to be the most infectious in the world. Now, health experts from the International Health Organization (WHO) and world leaders urge people to protect themselves against this mutation, which may instantly infect individuals, making it considerably worse than earlier outbreaks.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant: WHO Wants You to Protect Yourself from Getting Sick!

WHO has produced a new technical brief informing the worldwide community about the numerous hazards and diseases that the Omicron variant poses to the population. According to the group, the worldwide infection risk is significant, causing several businesses, such as tourism and leisure activities, to reopen slowly.

NPR said some cautions state that nations with poor vaccination rates are more likely to succumb to the Omicron form, which poses a risk to anybody who becomes sick. Furthermore, it has an impact on the country's various issues with anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers, which might lead to the virus' spread.

With that, here are some old COVID-19 protection instructions that are still the recommended safety precaution to take today.

Stay Clean, Sanitize Everything!

Before vaccinations and treatments, the best and only approach to avoid contracting the Coronavirus is to keep your hands clean and disinfect anything that may be the virus's source. Wired said everything needs to be cleaned and disinfected, from people's clothes to their bodies and the food they eat. That is to prevent traces of the virus from remaining on a specific object or surface.

Get Vaccinated

Another way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to be vaccinated. It is a sentence that health officials will never tire of repeating since it is the protection that COVID provides. Yes, it does not altogether remove the virus. But CDC said the vaccine does assist in keeping a person safe and learning how to combat COVID to avoid its lethal effects.

Boosters are now used to provide additional protection and immunity, and getting the vaccines should be taken seriously.

Keep Social Distancing

Social distancing is a method of avoiding having droplets or virus-carrying components fall on one's body part, which would cause the coronavirus infection. CDC (via CNBC) said keeping a healthy distance of at least six feet between you and the virus can help you avoid becoming infected.

Don't Forget About Face Masks!

The New York Times noted several disagreements and issues around using face masks in various locations, including the United States. Masks had already become a political flashpoint, and months of conflicting signals regarding their utility had added to the uncertainty. They're now also the subject of viral videos.

But experts say that wearing a face mask correctly will successfully exclude any evidence of the virus from entering one's mouth and nose, filtering the air one breaths, replacing it as needed, and properly discarding it after usage. Face masks are still necessary these days, especially because people might become sick even if they are vaccinated or immune.

