Can Neuralink Chip Be Removed? Experts Say You Might Want to Think Through It Before Doing That

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company Neuralink has been developing implantable brain-machine interfaces that will probably become the most intriguing breakthrough of the 21st century. Its application could range from controlling smartphones, computers, or any gadgets to assisting paraplegics, restoring vision to blind people, and reversing neurodegenerative diseases.

But what if you regret having the implant and decide to take it out. Is it possible to remove the Neuralink chip from the brain? What are the conditions or procedures that are considered when removing the implant?

How is Neuralink Chip Installed in the Brain?

Last year, Elon Musk shared a progress update about Neuraliink on its brain-computer interface. According to Venture Beat, the neurotechnology company has inserted the chip in a pig named Gertrude. Whenever the pig touches an object with its snout, the Neuralink chip will also capture the signals from neurons in the snout and fire a visualization on a television monitor.

Musk said that this demonstrates the company's capability in successfully manufacturing the brain-computer interface and installing it in a human brain in less than an hour without any anesthesia.

In previous interviews, Musk already explained that installing the N1 Chip is beyond the capabilities of even the most skilled neurosurgeons. The company will be implanting the chips using their robots that will be controlled by neuroscientists.

He said that a coin-sized piece of the skull will be removed and then the robot will insert the electrodes before placing the device to the portion of the skull that was removed to replace it. Musk explains that the chip will close that hole and will be attached to it using a super glue used in wounds to close. Then the patient can just walk around afterward.

Neuralink said that the procedure of implanting the N1 chip will be in compliance with health ministry regulations to guarantee its safety and efficacy. But what if you wanted it out; can the Neuralink be removed?

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Neuralink - Can It Make Humans Compete with AI?

Is it Possible to Remove Neuralink From the Brain?

An article shared on the Know Your Mobile website, says that people who have had the N1 chip implanted can remove it at any time. However, experts said that removing the chip will mean performing another surgery and paying more equipment fees.

On the other hand, there will be no additional costs if the removal of the chip is due to consequences of any issues of the implantable device. Although experts anticipated that the N1 chip will eventually be needed to be removed after 10 years of use anyway.

For now, there are no published human trials with Neuralink as recent trials were conducted on pigs, such as Gertrude since they possess almost similar anatomy to a human.

Nonetheless, Musk said that either installation or removal of Neuralink will include some side effects. These side effects are anxiety, seizure, depression, insomnia, extreme pain, addiction, memory loss, hearing loss, strokes, blindness, paralysis, and brain damage.

RELATED ARTICLE: Neuralink Brain Chip Will End Language in Five to 10 Years, Elon Musk Says



Check out more news and information on Neuralink on Science Times.