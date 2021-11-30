The highest peak on our planet's atmosphere is full of unique compositions that are sometimes challenging to obtain in previous studies. Due to the position and scale of these regions, there are minor things that climate experts and astronomers have not solved yet. Today, advances have already been made to match the tallest latitudes of the Earth's atmospheric cloak.

Among the biggest puzzle of the atmosphere is the strange phenomenon that happens every day on the highest latitudes of the globe, when the heat peaks and the clock strikes at noon. During this day, experts identified an activity from the Earth's magnetic field that appears to be a funnel-shaped hole. It is bizarre that the one thing which protects our planet from the sun's extremities opens up safe passage for the solar winds to our atmosphere. Experts will attempt to grab comprehensive data from the skies before the year ends with understanding more about this polar cusp' in the northern hemisphere.

Polar Cusps, Solar Wind Passage, and Speed Bumps in the Atmosphere

Present-day technologies that use radio waves and the global position systems (GPS) have been having difficulties relaying data through this region due to unknown phenomena for the past 20 years. There were also accounts of anomalies reported in the area throughout history - events seen and experienced by experts and craft specialists alike.

University of Alaska Fairbanks physics expert and Cusp Region Experiment-2 lead Mark Conde said in a NASA report that strange activities usually occur in the area that scales around over 400 kilometers from the planet's surface. Throughout this region, spacecraft are exposed to an intense dragging that results in a speed bump effect. According to the expert, the region contains a lower density of gasses compared to most parts of the orbit where stations and vehicles go through.

Conde and their team from CREX-2 examined the cusp and its factors that wave of spacecraft trajectories to get ahold of the secrets that hover above the skies. Brinkwire reported that the study would begin on December 1 and include a special space launch held from Andenes, Norway.

Sky Will Fall in December

The first attempt of the CREX-2 team was supposed to take place back in 2019 during the Grand Challenge Initiative - CUSP, but was delayed due to major reasons such as minimal solar activities and space weather discrepancies. The mission was also hindered following the pandemic that occurred in the same year. Today, scientists are hoping for a better outcome that will pave the way to uncovering the forces at play on the cusp. Experts are anticipating a comprehensive study that will provide the findings from the mystery after a 2-year postponement.

One of the team's approaches was to send 20 canisters comparable to the size of beverage cans that will be brought aboard a small rocket. The canisters will be thrown off in various directions inside the cusp. Once released, the devices will emit vapor tracers that will be seen as if the sky falls, showing sunlight properties and oxygen exposures on the altitudes. The examinations will take place in a series of launches in a limited amount of time. According to Conde, the best window to collect transparent data will be under 2 hours or less per day. The clearest view during the specified hours will provide the experiments with some of the untold secrets that hover above the North Pole.

