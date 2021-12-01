In a recently published study, researchers examined the surface properties of spider silk, specifically its use for various purposes.

As indicated in a Nanowerk report, the study presents that spider web, in particular, can be used in "both surgery and food packaging."

Researchers at ITMO's SCAMT Institute and their collaborators from the Swedish University of Sciences have examined the surface properties, specifically of the Linothele fallax spider's silk, and how they are impacting other properties of the material in general.

Spider Silk Analyzed

The research examined spider silk using atomic force microscopy, as described in a separate Nanowerk report and scanning electron microscopy. Such a combination of methods enabled the researchers to investigate the spider web's surface properties, like its roughness, as well as its adhesiveness.

Specifically, the analysis helped present that the globules seen on the web's surface are inseparable parts rather than self-contained protein-carbohydrate ensembles.

In their study, published in Biomacromolecules, the researchers used various solvents to change the properties of the web.

Whereas neither water nor ethanol had a substantial impact on the material, dimethyl sulfoxide or DMSO had nearly fully removed the globules off the silk, making it smoother and therefore adhesive to other materials.

For Treatment and Food Packaging

Essentially, solvent treatments are changing the surface structure of the spider web and thus impact its biocompatibility. This means that its ability to interact with human tissues for extended periods sans causing an adverse reaction.

In connection to this, spider silk combines alternating hydrophobic or water-insoluble regions, hydrophilic or water-soluble, and those that are carrying and not carrying a charge.

Given an array of properties of biological materials, such a combination of features makes spider silk applications extremely versatile, both in their natural form and following treatment.

For example, products rich in protein remain fresh for a longer period if they are wrapped in silk that's treated with more hydrophobic solvents like DMSO. Equally, plant-based materials stay more moisture when packed in natural spider silk.

Not a Replacement for Antibiotics

The unsaturated fat present in the extracts shows antibacterial properties. Meaning, they can be beneficial for both transportation of food, eliminating any need for other toxic antibacterial solutions, and medicine to be used in dressings to heal wounds, as described in the Remedy Grove site, implant coatings surgical threads, as well as artificial organs.

Commenting on their findings, the study's co-author Anastasiia Kriuchkova, a Ph.D. student at ITMO said they are not claiming that the antibacterial properties of spider web are not to totally replace antibiotics. In their study, he added, "the extracts were proven effective against Staphylococcus aureus."

She also said, they suggest that the web can be used as implant coating as it is not refused or rejected by the body, and lessens the growth or increase of bacterial colonies.

Moreover, the silk properties found in SCAMPT can make substantial contributions not just to fundamental research but to applied solutions, as well.

Kriuchkova explained, studies with "both animal- and plant-based food products" have yet to show any evident results.

More so, she explained, spider silk will hardly make a profitable food packaging. It would just be implausible "to produce it on a massive scale." Nonetheless, spider web does have prospects in this field, as well.

Related information about spider silk is shown on Science Channel's YouTube video below:

