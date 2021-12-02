The Norwegian-Swedish wolf is now confirmed as an extinct species. The report was validated by genetic studies that hoped to find a single genetic trace of the creature. The last pushback of the Norwegian wolves took place sometime in 1970 when the species' population was already at the edge of being wiped out from the planet's remaining biodiversity.

Norwegian University of Science and Technology's University Museum expert Hans Stenøien said in a PhysOrg report that the original lineage of the Norwegian-Swedish wolves could not pass down their limited genes available to the present-day wolves that reside in the regions of both Norway and Sweden. Stenøien led the study that conducted the first comprehensive data compilation and analysis of genetics from the Norwegian-Swedish wolves. Compared to the previous researches on the said species, Stenøien's team held the most definitive one yet.

The investigation is the last phase of the greater study commissioned by the Norwegian Storting Parliament that began back in 2016. However, the latest findings confirmed that even before the widescale research began, the Norwegian-Swedish wolves had gone missing for many years. Stenøien said in the report that even though there are still Norwegia-Swedish wolf packs that are currently in habitats and zoo parks, their genetics are nowhere near the original species that went extinct.

The wolves subject to the studies first appeared in the northern hemisphere, specifically in Norway, sometime back 12,000 years ago. The initial migration of the wolved followed right after the low temperature of the planet rose, and the global ice began melting. For the next thousands of years, the wolves resided in both Norway and Sweden peacefully.

But when the year 1970 has hit the calendar, the collective population of wolves from both countries just disappeared without leaving a trace. According to the experts, the top reason why the population of the northern wolves decreased early is due to agricultural conflicts and the hunting issues that are present in the countries.

'New' Norwegian-Swedish Wold Breeds Originated from Finland; 400 Remaining Pack Not Linked to Original Species

Some of the species considered descendants of the original lineage were able to survive the extinction and were re-established by the managing countries in 1980. The modern-day species of the Norweigan-Swedish wolves have risen to over 400 and are being kept safe and protected in a sanctuary placed on the borders of Norway and Sweden. In the field of legality, the remaining wolves are being attended through the joint efforts of both countries, making the pack a shared population.

Stenøien clarified that the new breed of the wolves from Norway and Sweden did not come from the original species but from a separate line that originated from Finland. The experts said that no special or unique genetics traced back to the first Norwegian-Swedish wolf dwellers after the series of biological examinations from the new wolves.

