Asteroids are regularly crashing into the moon, but space events are seldom witnessed on Earth - until now.

Since catching space pebbles with telescopes is an uncommon event, a video uploaded by Hazegrayart portrays what the lunar surface might look like being pummeled by space rocks.

In the three-minute video, little lights sparkle on the moon's surface, simulating asteroids falling into its surface, and a closer look reveals a magnificent display once the space rock collides - the collision resembling a fireworks display.

Thousands of Meteors Hit The Moon Per Day

Bolly Inside said more than 6,100 pounds of meteor debris, or roughly 100,000 individual boulders, hit the moon every day. Yet, most of the items are the size of a mote of dust.

On the other hand, Earth would have been struck if the moon hadn't blocked the space rocks and life as we know it may not have existed.

The moon is 240,000 miles away from Earth, where it pours light on us at night, causes high and low tides, and serves as a natural migratory and navigational help for animals. And it's 4.53 billion years old, compared to 4.54 billion years for Earth.

Although scientists are unsure how the moon was formed, one popular hypothesis believes it was formed when the Earth collided with a smaller planet around the size of Mars. However, it serves as a natural shield against space rocks for humanity.

CNN said the International Astronomical Union now recognizes 9,137 craters, 1,675 of which have been dated.

The slowest asteroids move around 45,000 mph, while the fastest reach almost 160,000 mph.

Even little ones have immense energy at such speeds; one weighing just ten pounds may carve a crater 30 feet wide, flinging 165,000 pounds of lunar material and rock on ballistic trajectories above the lunar surface.

History of Meteorite Hitting Moon

According to NASA, a telescope filmed the moment an 88-pound meteorite smashed with the moon in 2013.

It was one of the most massive hits the American space agency has witnessed in the eight years since it began tracking impacts on the lunar surface.

The flare was so brilliant that it could have been seen without a telescope by anybody staring at the moon at the time of impact.

Meanwhile, Science Times said a strange near-Earth asteroid the size of a Ferris wheel might be an old part of our moon.

Little is known about Kamo'oalewa, which was discovered only five years ago, but light reflected from the 190-foot space rock reveals it is formed of the same substance as minerals found in lunar rocks from NASA's Apollo missions, according to an examination of light reflected from the space rock.

The asteroid is one of only a few known quasi-satellites, a type of near-Earth asteroid that orbits the sun yet stays close to Earth.

