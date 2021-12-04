Paracrine, Inc. announced today that the FDA has granted full approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to conduct a new pivotal trial titled Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cells (ADRCs) in the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs): A Prospective, Double-blind, Multi-center, Randomized, Parallel-group Study - The "ASCEND Trial."

READ ALSO: People Who Owns Diabetic Dogs Are 38% More Likely To Have Diabetes, Study

The ASCEND Trial is a Pivotal Trial designed to provide a robust data set on the safety and efficacy of ADRCs in the treatment of patients with DFUs. The trial will include up to 291 patients at 25 clinical sites in the U.S. Trial results will be submitted in a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the FDA to support regulatory approval.

Dr. Robert G. Frykberg, Co-Principal Investigator for The ASCEND Trial and past Foot Care Council Chair of the American Diabetes Association, stated: "Despite recent advancements in wound care and pharmacotherapy techniques, up to one quarter of patients with diabetes will develop diabetic foot ulcers - a leading cause of disability worldwide. The goal of this pivotal study is to compare the use of ADRCs against the current standard of care and determine if ADRCs can improve clinical outcomes in this challenging patient population."

About Paracrine

Paracrine, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing the world's first device-based autologous multifactorial cell therapy platform to treat debilitating chronic conditions.

About Celution® System

The Celution® System is a proprietary medical device designed to process human adipose tissue to extract, isolate, and concentrate a mixture of regenerative cells for subsequent reimplantation in the same patient.

About Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Diabetes affects approximately 34.2 million people in the United States. An additional 88 million Americans (34.5% of adults) are pre-diabetic. Diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) are responsible for more hospital admissions than any other diabetic complication. DFUs are the leading cause of non-traumatic amputations in the U.S. It has been estimated that the annual risk of developing a DFU may be as high as 4% and the lifetime risk may be as high as 34%. The economic burden of DFUs is significant, with annual direct costs reported to be $9-13 billion.

Note: The Celution® System and ADRCs are not currently approved for sale in the U.S.

RELATED ARTICLE: Young Filipino Scientist Discovers Diabetes Curing Properties of a Local Fruit