Redefine Meat is an Israeli startup company that makes 3D-printed plant-based "meat" products. It recently announced that it has begun offering 3D-printed steaks to more than 30 high-end restaurants across Europe after unveiling the "world's first" whole cuts that look like beef and lamb cuts.

The company said that its 3D-printed steaks are created from plant-based beef substitutes that are reconfigured to look and taste like real beef steaks. Therefore, these "meat" products are completely vegan.





Discovering the Holy Grail of Meat Production

In a report by Israel Times last month, the news outlet said that Redefine Meat claimed to have cracked the "holy grail of alternative meat" production, produced from minced products that lack the fibrous texture in animal meat.

The company was founded by entrepreneurs Eshchar Ben-Shitrit and Adam Lahav and produced their first 3D-printed plant-based steak in 2018. They have managed to patent their industrial-scale digital manufacturing technology that can fully replicate the muscle structure of beef.

The ingredients used in this meat are beetroot, chickpeas, pea protein, and coconut, all are high in protein but without the cholesterol found in real meat. Redefine Meat claims that their 3D-printed plant-based meat tastes like real meat.

Moreover, their range of products called New Meat includes burgers, sausages, whole cuts, lamb kebabs, and ground beef. They aim to become the world's largest company that offers every single cut of the cow but one that is completely vegetarian.

For now, Redefine Meat's 3D-printed meats are being served at 150 restaurants and establishments in Israel, such as the Coffee Bar and Montefiore in Tel Aviv.

They are also targeting the European market by serving the 3D-printed steaks in restaurants like the chain of 22 eateries of Marco Pierre White's Steak Houses in the UK, which was established by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White and Michelin-starred restaurants Ron Gastrobar in the Netherlands owned by celebrity chef Ron Blaauw.

3D-Printed Steaks Being Served in Europe

BGR reported that the Redefine Meat has expanded its operations in Europe, serving 3D-printed steaks in some restaurants in London, Berlin, and Amsterdam. The company has not shared the full list of the restaurants it is serving. However, it confirmed that Marco Pierre White's restaurants are among them.

His restaurants, along with three others in London, are selling the 3D-printed steaks for $26- $40 (£20 to £30). It is a similar price to their traditional beef steak.

Furthermore, Redefine Meat also provides premium quality burgers, lamb kebabs, sausages, and ground beef not only in the United Kingdom but also in the Netherlands and Germany. The company believes that this will give restaurant goers multiple ways to try the plant-based meats that they offer.

The company's 3D-printed steaks are made with the help of artificial intelligence that recreates the real meat, like capturing the feeling of muscle fibers of the animal meat and its juicy and firm texture.

