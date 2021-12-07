Bodies of a man and a woman buried with golden tongues were recently discovered, and the discoverers said they were laid to rest 2,500 years ago.

As indicated in a Mail Online report, the relics of the two who were buried with "golden foil in place of their tongues" have been found outside of Cairo in Egypt.

Furthermore, the bodies were discovered in separate tombs, with the man's remains well preserved. His tomb, which was sealed, contains a number of artifacts, including canopic jars, a scrap, and faience-made funerary figurines.

Nonetheless, the woman's remains were found to be not in good condition, and there were indications that the so-called grave robbers had opened her tomb.

The 'Gold Tongue Plates'

The remnants were discovered by the University of Barcelona, which described the tombs as dating back to the "Saite Period," the 26th Dynasty of Egypt, according to the National News.

Essentially, the gold tongue plates are in good condition and are typically present in ancient Egyptian mummies.

The golden plates were placed on the tongues of the dead during the funeral to guarantee that once in the world, "this spirit could speak to Osiris," this report said.

Osiris is believed to govern the underworld and would judge the spirits of the dead. More so, it is thought, too, that the gold tongue may have enabled the dead to convince Osiris to have mercy on their soul.

Over 400 'Ushabati' Figurines Found

Archeologists said they are uncertain about the identities of the man and woman, although their tombs were built adjacent to one another.

The man's skull has remained well preserved, and the golden tongue was seen peaking from the mouth.

Moreover, the gravesite has been untouched since being laid to rest more than 2,000 years ago, leaving all his funeral wealth inside the tomb.

Discoverers found more than 400 "Ushabati" figurines made of faience, an earthenware glazed with tin, along with a set of tiny amulets and green beads with the remains of the man. This is detailed in a Historical Eve article.

Earlier Finds

In February, another mummy buried with a tongue made of gold was also found. According to archeologists digging at the ancient Egyptian site, Taposiris Magna, they excavated "16 burials in rock-cut tombs" with one that contained a mummy that had a gold plate rather than a tongue.

The funeral shafts, dated some 2,000 years ago, were famous in ancient Greek and Roman periods, holding relics inside a natural rocky formation or mountain.

Within the tombs were several mummies, and even though the relics have since deteriorated, the stone burial masks have remained intact, enabling the team to see what every person may have once appeared like.

The digging was led by the University of Santo Domingo, working at the site for almost a decade.

It was found that the skeleton that has the golden tongue has been well preserved, not to mention, its skull and most of its structure has remained intact.





