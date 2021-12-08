Recent research revealed the physical properties of nanoparticles, specifically their shape and size, drastically impact their biological behaviors.

As specified in a Phys.org report, for more than 30 years, biomedical nanomaterials have been developed successfully for the benefits of a compound term known as theranostics, which refers to the diagnoses and treatments of a tumor.

Control over the said material properties is essential to guarantee the treatment is released at the tumor following the circulation of the particles through several other healthy physiological microenvironments.

In their study, researchers from China and the United States investigated how biology stimulates morphological changes in some types of nanoparticles.

'Smart Transformable Nanoparticles'

Such particles are also known as "smart transformable nanoparticles," as they can change their size and shape upon stimulation from the environment surrounding them.

Explaining their findings from the research published in Applied Physics Reviews, the study authors explained that these smart transformable nanoparticles are specifically promising for the so-called

tumor theranostics" as their physical properties can adjust to physiology.

Such adaptations enhance particle circulation, tumor penetration, biodistribution, subcellular distribution, and tumor retention for targeted therapy.

According to Jianxun Ding, co-author of the study, smart transformable nanoparticles can change their morphologies under different physiological circumstances as the therapeutic demands.

Design Transformation Divided

In their research, the study authors showed the structural designs of such smart systems and the in-depth mechanisms of the said transformations.

Moreover, the researchers present the designs of transformable nanoparticles as a guideline for their structure, not to mention or discuss the biomedical applications in the territory of theranostics.

Together with his colleagues, Ding exhibited insights through innovative classifications for nanoparticle transformation design and mechanisms that contribute to the change.

For example, the researchers split the design transformation into two broad categories: shape and size. For size-transformable particles, the modifications are further divided into tiny-to-big and big-to-tiny transformations.

Nanoparticles Widely Studied in Tumor Theranostics

The research reveals detailed and balanced designs of transformable nanoparticles grounded on their constructions.

Ding said that as for the mechanisms that contribute to nanoparticle transformation, they believed the construction and stimuli contributed favorably.

For instance, different pH values determined the precise area for the transformation, associated with varying physiological, extracellular, and lysosomal, and, or endo conditions.

Nanoparticles with constant physical morphologies have been widely studied and applied in tumor theranostics before, whereas more recent investigations of nanoparticle transformation phenomena have concentrated mainly on the reaction to stimuli.

Until to date, though, there has not been an in-depth discussion on the applications and designs of morphology-transformable nanoparticles.

Ding also said their review covers the construction design, mechanism for transformation, and biomedical application of smart transformable nanoparticles, Nanowerks specified in a similar report.

It includes perspectives, as well, on the development's limitations. The co-author also said they believe their review will shed light on this essential field.

