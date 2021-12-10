(Photo : Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Jupiter (L) and Saturn appear about one-tenth of a degree apart during an astronomical event known as a Great Conjunction on December 21, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California.

Tonight's celestial event will treat stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts as the Moon will align with not just one, not two, but three planets - Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus. This rare celestial event will be visible around the world on Friday.

When viewed from the US or the UK, the waxing crescent Moon will be seen joining the three planets across the southern skies. EarthSky astronomers Deborah Byrd and John Gross said that this "spectacularly beautiful scene" will be visible to the naked eye shortly after nightfall.

December Frost Could Be A Problem for Viewing the Celestial Event

AccuWeather reported that that the alignment of Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will continue to be the prominent features throughout most of December. But this week will be extra special as the three planets will be joined by Earth's natural satellite and closest neighbor.

Indeed, stargazers are guaranteed to see a series of celestial events this December with the alignment of the Moon and three planets, as well as the approaching peak of the Geminid meteor shower. The only caveat is that this month's night sky may not give the best weather for stargazing due to the frosty conditions.

But you can still enjoy the planetary alignment with the crescent Moon. It starts the week next to Venus and progresses, moving up the alignment as it passes Saturn and Jupiter. Astronomers said that these types of rare events are an excellent opportunity for photographers and stargazers to see them in the same field of view.

Tonight, it is expected that the Moon will be at the top of the alignment and will appear in the southwestern sky just shortly after nightfall.

How to View This Spectacular Celestial Event?

Among the three planets, Jupiter and Venus will be the brightest as Saturn will appear fainter compared to the two, Express.co.uk reported. At the left side of the ringed giant, the Moon will be visible.

To look for the alignment of the three planets with the Moon, look to the southern skies where Venus will be the brightest of the bunch, while on its left is Saturn, followed by the Crescent Moon that is illuminated by 25%. At the left corner of Saturn, Jupiter will be visible.

Then as the night progresses, Venus will first dip below when viewed from London. It will be followed by Saturn, and Jupiter will be the last to disappear. Meanwhile, the Moon will set shortly after Saturn but will reappear at noon the next day.

Astronomers said this is a perfect time for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts to use their telescopes to get a clear view. But if they are unsure which way to look, online tools like Stellarium.com can help find the alignment and other celestial bodies. Simply go to the website and key in the location and Stellarium will draw a detailed map of the night sky.

Mobile applications like SkyView or SkySafari can help you find the alignment too. The phone's camera will reveal in real-time the names and locations of the planets and stars in its field of view.

