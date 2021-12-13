(Photo : Pixabay/kalhh) Some people say they’ve had an encounter with extraterrestrial life and now, reports are saying their brains are currently being analyzed and a professor said, there are signs seen in these individuals.

According to News Chant, Stanford University Pathology Professor Dr. Garry Nolan, who has printed more than 300 analyses and held 40 United States patents, has spent the past decade examining supplies from purported UAP or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).

In an article from Vice's Motherhood, the professor talked about his work and divulged what ignited his curiosity in UAP.

Nolan, a self-confessed "avid reader of science fiction," explained his curiosity took flight when he contacted a man named Steven Greer, who said a small skeleton was possibly an extraterrestrial creature.

It was eventually revealed that it was a human skeleton since it comprised several mutations in skeletal genes that could explain the biology, explained Nolan.

The professor printed a paper dubbed "Whole-genome sequencing of Atacama skeleton shows novel mutations linked with dysplasia," published in the journal, Genome Research, which led him to be contacted by people associated with the CIA and several aeronautics firms.

How Nolan Got Into Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP)

His engagement with UAP began after requests of him to use his "blood analysis instrumentation" to help pilots who had been closed to suspected UAPs and horrible danger to the brain.

When requested if he may explain the ultra-irregular outcomes on the brains noticed with the MRIs, Nolan articulated, if one has ever looked at an MRI of an individual with multiple sclerosis, there is something identified as "white matter disease" and it's scarring.

The said object is described by Nolan as a "white blob" or multiple white blobs that scatter throughout the MRI.

Effect on the Brain

The professor said that the object is an essentially dead tissue where the immune system has attacked the brain.

He added that is perhaps, the closest thing that one could come to if one wants to look at a snapshot from one of the people. More so, one can pretty rapidly see that there is something wrong.

Roughly 100 sufferers, mainly "defense or governmental personnel or people who work in the aerospace industry, had been examined, Nolan continued.

Signs Observed

Dr. Kit Green studied some of the people from what Professor Nolan called "smorgasbord of patients." He elaborated that there's a smorgasbord of patients, some of whom had heard unusual noises that buzz in their head and turned ill, The Sun reported.

A reasonable subset of the patients had claimed to have observed UAPs and some claimed to be near things that caused them to fall ill.

Eventually, the team realized those who they thought had been broken at first, had encountered an over-connection of neurons between the "head of the caudate and the putamen," Green explained.

Nolan also said that approximately a quarter of MRI sufferers, who claimed they had an encounter, died because of their accidents.

More so, the bulk had been found to have signs akin to Havana syndrome. Nevertheless, some people who had witnessed UAPs did not experience Havana syndrome, and as an alternative, a big selection of signs.

Check out more news and information on Medicine & Health in Science Times.