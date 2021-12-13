How far can I go with my mobility scooter

(Photo : Image by Trinity_Elektroroller from Pixabay )

Some health conditions can limit you from moving around freely. People with disabilities choose mobility scooters to improve their mobility and maintain independence. A mobility scooter can improve your lifestyle even in your limitations. The far the mobility scooter can go depends on several factors. Before settling for a particular mobility scooter, ask yourself the far it can go. Generally, the travel distance of a fully charged mobility scooter ranges from 6 to 20 miles. However, other models can go up to 45 miles with a fully charged battery. Several factors affect the far your mobility scooter can go.

Follow this article to know the factors that affect the travel of your mobility scooter.

Tire pressure

Before going for a trip, check on the pressure of the tires. Inflated tires will affect the mobility for the whole travel. The speed will be very low, and you will not be able to go far with it. Traveling with flat tires would also cause permanent damage to the tires.

Payload

The far your mobility scooter can go also depends on the weight it is carrying. The more the weight, the more the battery discharges. Check on the model of your scooter against the weight it is allowed to take. Many models can carry a maximum of 220 lbs. However, other exceptional models can carry a weight of up to 450 lbs. Check your weight before you buy a mobility scooter.

Weather

If you travel against the wind, your scooter will go slowly while consuming a lot of energy. Hot weather will fasten the rate at which the battery is discharging. It is advisable to use your scooter when the sun is not hot and consider the wing direction to enjoy your ride.

The steepness of the road

Before going for a ride with your scooter, check on the steepness of the road you will follow. It is wise to know that the steeper the road, the higher the rate of battery usage and the faster the discharging rate. Avoid the embarrassment of not reaching your destination by just doing simple calculations before beginning your journey. Ask yourself whether you will move without any fault with your mobility scooter.

Instant speed changes

To go for a long-distance with your mobility scooter, maintain a constant speed throughout your travel. However, the speed depends on the steepness and roughness of the roads. Avoid instant speed changes as they increase the rate of energy consumption which leads to a high rate of battery discharging.

Conclusion

There are models of twin cities mobility scooters that can go long distances without discharging their batteries. These models are manufactured with unique features that enable make them effective when using them. Purchase a scooter that is best designed for your needs. Check on the quality of your battery and once you realize your battery is in order, store your battery in the right place for exemplary performance during your travel. Maintain the best charging behaviors at all times for your battery to last long.