Cybersecurity Solutions for Space and Quantum Technologies

There are laws and regulations for information security in quantum and space environments. Is this sounding like we are in the future yet? Yes, how exciting! The push for space colonization is now actually happening or at least is on the agenda by contrast to a decade ago when all of this was just a pipe dream. Several tech billionaires have recently made it to space, the first space tourists went up to orbit just recently, and plans to send people to Mars are already on the drawing board. Elon Musk and his company SpaceX are already designing and even testing some elements of the extremely complex transport mechanism (a big rocket) that should propel us on the way to Mars. This trip is expected to take approximately six months, with a travel window opening up only once every two years.

Hold on a second, do we not already have space technology, and have we not sent probes to Mars and men to the Moon? Although there is ample conspiracy surrounding whether these two loftiest events even occurred, especially whether man really landed on the moon, this is not our central topic. Our focus is on what we call cybersecurity and cybersecurity solutions for space and quantum applications. What is this and why is this important in this scenario?

This is because any new technology, as well as any radical concept of colonization and life in space and other planets, includes one critical topic: data. Without the proper protection of data as we transition to the Space Age, our civilization could be doomed.

Sensitive Data, Space, Technology and Cybersecurity

We already have data flowing through space and between space stations, satellites and terrestrial stations already, loads of it. We even have what is called space-dependent services. You could not find your way around town without a GPS, or access any other satellite-related services if these technologies were not up there in orbit. Also, we have two space stations working 24/7 currently in the skies above us; the permanently-manned ISS and the Tiangong 2 which is not permanently manned. Complex science and research into everything from the sun to human health go on on these space stations, meaning that a large amount of data is being processed every day.

Today, the topic of cybersecurity is at the forefront of global security, ahead of even natural disasters. This is because we have become a tech-dependent society. Even more than that, we are in a symbiotic relationship with technology. The risks have also risen exponentially with that fact because cybercrime is at every doorstep now and in the worst-case all-out cyberwar is a true future possibility. Now, imagine if our space systems are compromised or worse yet if humanity breaks out into a cyberwar in the Final Frontier? In much the same way, it is equally as important to protect mankind's greatest emerging technologies like quantum technology.

What is Cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is a term used to describe the tools, knowledge, and entire industry existing for the digital protection of data on digital devices and systems connected to the internet.

Cybersecurity Solutions for Space

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, "few spacefaring states and companies have paid any attention to the cybersecurity of satellites in outer space, creating a number of risks." CFR's "Cybersecurity and the New Era of Space Activities" report goes into a lot of detail about the importance of cybersecurity in the future when it comes to space and new technologies.

Here is a paragraph from the CFR article; "The tasks of securing outer space and cyberspace are converging. The internet increasingly depends on space-enabled communication and information services. Likewise, the operation of satellites and other space assets relies on internet-based networks, which makes these assets, like cars and medical equipment, devices on the internet of things. New government actors, companies, goals, and technologies are expanding and transforming space activities. However, neither space policy nor cybersecurity policy is prepared for the challenges created by the meshing of space and cyberspace, which could increase national security risks."

Sooner or later, we will experience what the CFR article describes as 'the commercialization of space', "Entrepreneurial activities-dubbed the New Space sector-are underway in space transport, space tourism, asteroid mining, lunar operations, and missions to Mars." Not only that, but a host of other paradigms such as next-generation satellites and even civilian 'smallsat' systems will be out there that involve a lot of data and the need for that critical data to be protected. We also already need to start thinking about smart cities on other planets and the protection of connected critical infrastructure systems out there.

A comprehensive cybersecurity solution is required for space, especially as space communications are so sensitive to cyberattacks, and the fact that space is an international realm complicated by diplomatic issues, "achieving cybersecurity beyond Earth is one of the many responsibilities the new era of space activities creates for governments and societies."

Here are some vulnerabilities when it comes to space systems and cybersecurity according to the Wilson Center;

● Spacecraft command intrusions

● Data traffic overload

● Malware used to infect satellite control centers

● Sabotage of craft-to-craft communications and spoofing

Cyber incidents in space potentially include similar incidents to those on Earth because of the similarity of the systems involved, however, the risk to human life and national security becomes much greater when a space cybersecurity incident would be involved.

Quantum Technology

After space colonization, our second biggest technological evolution (or equivalent) would be the utilization of quantum computing. Now, we have reached the point where the architecture of modern computer chipsets cannot get any smaller, so we are going to hit a wall with how much a computer can do and how powerful it can be. Enter, the quantum computer. The quantum computer no longer functions with binary 1s and 0s, but with tiny particles called qubits via superposition and entanglement. The whole process is infinitely deeper and some say as complex as our own brains. A quantum computer is billions of times faster than the fastest computers we have today.

When we can harness the power of quantum computers (which scientists believe is about a decade away), there will be two things to worry about; keeping these systems safe from cyberattacks and putting these systems to work to create infinitely better cybersecurity for us. The issue is two-fold, then. Once we can harness quantum technology, we should be able to create bulletproof encryption mechanisms that can protect the most sensitive data without any afterthought. But and this is a big but, if cybercriminals get their hands on the technology before the good guys do, the most highly encrypted data today can be cracked in a matter of seconds. This is true at least for asymmetric public-key encryption whereas symmetric encryption is considered to be relatively secure against quantum attacks, according to the Belfer Center.

The applications of quantum computing will also be very beneficial to space operations, so the cooperation of these two paradigms will be inevitable which makes the cybersecurity aspect all the more important to focus on.

The consensus in the private sector and government about quantum computing cybersecurity is as follows for the time being;

● Assessing quantum vulnerabilities

● Incentivisation of the adoption of new encryption standards

● Widely discuss and study quantum computing's impact on cybersecurity and how this will affect the digital ecosystem

● Prepare for quantum-resistant encryption

● Consider existing information and the risk of it being decrypted in the future by quantum systems

● Widely discuss and consider becoming quantum-aware

As far as how quantum technology and the Space Age will interact, we will probably see these developments come about;

● Advanced climate sensing

● Exoplanet atmospherics

● Quantum sensors and atom interferometry