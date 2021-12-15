(Photo : Pixabay) 30-Minute Sun Exposure Daily Could Reduce the Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Children, Study Shows

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that affects the central nervous system, which consists of the brain and spinal cord. According to the National MS Society, there are over 2.3 million people around the world who received the diagnosis of MS. But experts believe that the real number could be greater as not all cases are reported.

Now, a new study showed that minimal sun or ultraviolet radiation for 30 minutes a day could substantially reduce the risk of MS in children. The findings are opposite to previous studies in adults, which increases the risk of MS.

Sun Exposure Good for Children to Reduce Multiple Sclerosis Risk

Previous studies on multiple sclerosis showed that sun exposure and UV radiation could increase the risk of MS in adults. But the new study, titled "Association Between Time Spent Outdoors and Risk of Multiple Sclerosis," published in the journal Neurology, focuses on children, adolescents, and young adults between the ages of four and 22.

The team understands that the causes of adult-onset MS are a combination of risk factors, such as genetic predisposition, low sun exposure, low ultraviolet radiation exposure, and low vitamin D.

Medical News Today reported that the team recruited participants from 16 pediatric hospitals across the US and were able to find 330 people who were diagnosed before they reached 18 years old. They also recruited 530 more people for the control group who have no personal history of an autoimmune disease, no severe health conditions, and no parental history of MS.

Both participants and parents completed a questionnaire covering their demographic information and medical history. Then they measured the amount of UV light and sun exposure as time spent outdoors at different ages, and lastly, they took blood samples from all participants.

Their analysis showed that participants who spent an average of 30 minutes to an hour outside in the summer before the study had a 50% lower risk for the disease. Meanwhile, those who spend one to two hours every day have an 81% lower risk of MS.

Moreso, those who experienced more sun exposure during their first year of life are less likely to develop MS. They also found an association of less risk of MS to the intensity of sun exposure. For instance, those who live in Florida have a 21% lower risk of MS than people who live in New York.

No Causal Relationship Between Sun Exposure and MS Risk

The team clarified that the study does not prove a causal relationship between sun exposure and MS risk. Study author Dr. Emanuelle Waubant from the University of California San Francisco said that the findings encourage the children to spend more time outdoors because it lessens the risk of MS.

Helen Tremlett, Ph.D., who is not part of the study, said that she is impressed with the rigorous methods of the investigators as they were detailed and careful. Additionally, the Medical Progress reported that Tremlett commented how well the team had thought the implications of their study.

She noted that if there is a causal relationship between the two factors, it would suggest that practicing safe sun exposure could reduce the risk of the disease. As researchers emphasized in their study, it is important to use sun protection as needed to prevent burns and trigger MS for those people at high risk.



