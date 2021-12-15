(Photo : Marcin Jozwiak on Pexels) Climate change, the deadliest existential threat that faces humanity at this time, will soon reach the tipping point outside which, may turn irreversible

Published on Monday online, as a collection of pieces, dubbed Postcards from a World on Fire," the nearly 200 articles have suggested infernal images of an impending apocalypse where economies have been crushed and lives crumbled, cities have been swallowed by dust and history of humans has been drowned by the sea.

A Gulf News report specified, "It was a mammoth project to undertake," even gauged by the standards of the New York Times, acknowledged as the "newspaper of record" and one of the most influential and greatest publications all over the world.

Specifically, the collection is not lower than 193 horrifying articles, from 193 countries that represent the United Nations' all-member states, also by 193 reporters, illustrating on each journalistic tool at their disposal, concentrated on the manner climate change, decidedly the most fatal threat that faces humanity at present, is already reshaping the world.

Seemingly, the scientific community appears to believe in the doomsday scenario's imminence, as well, with its already busy members, building a vault, approximately a bus's size, on the Australian Island of Tasmania that will chart the global warming patterns of the Earth, and record the missteps humans

have taken, that eventually destroyed it as a species, a vault that's effectively playing the same role as the one on a flight recorder called the "Black Box," which records the missteps made in the final moments of a plane before it crashes.

Climate Change to Reach the Tipping Point

Climate change, the deadliest existential threat that faces humanity at this time, will soon reach the tipping point outside, which may turn irreversible, as described in a related The Climate Reality Project report.

In the entire human history, humans, including philosophers, ethicists, poets, and other sages, have pondered over the significances of issues such as poverty, inequality, war, revolution, and moral values, among others.

Nonetheless, this generation is the first in that history to ever consider the tissue of looming devastation by way of global warming.

More so, if the vision of the actual or potential annihilation of man does not scare the "bejesus out of humans," it is challenging to say what would.

Doomed Humanity

Young people all over the world seem aware of this terrifying truth. Late last week, for instance, is a paper published in the scientific journal, The Lancet Planetary Health showed that about 74 percent of worldwide citizens aged below 25 years old that their governments are letting them down in terms of aggressive handling of the problem, and more than 50 percent felt that "humanity was doomed."

Additionally, climate change is an issue associated with the "organic nexus" binding humans to nature or the social system's link to the ecosystem.

Essentially, man would imagine having domain over this plane. Humans instead are from, and of this planet, and to Earth, they will go back when it is their time.

Furthermore, humans are, and cannot, at any time, along with his evolutionary range, ever turn "dominant" over it or an expert of it.

This planet is neither owned nor has domain over Earth humans inhabit. It's held in trust for the children, who will do the same for theirs.

As stated in a Native American Proverb, people are not inheriting the Earth for their ancestors. They, in fact, borrow it from their children.

If one indeed borrows a bounty of his acre from his children, it is therefore not honorable to pass on his debt to them.

Check out more news and information on Climate Change in Science Times.