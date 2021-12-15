(Photo : 5 Tips for Choosing a Home Security System in 2022)

A home security system is not just important to catch perps that might be lurking around your home as it does an even better job at dissuading up-to-no-gooders from entering your property. But this is no reason to be complacent about your home security. You should ensure all care is taken when choosing a security unit, and it's for this reason, I have compiled some important tips for your consideration.

Continue reading to find out how the above ensures you pick out a security unit that makes you and your family safer at home.

1. Monitoring Options

This talks about the response options available to you when an alarm is triggered in your home, and there are two of these options for you to consider.

DIY Monitoring: This is DIY through and through, and it starts with installing the security unit. You do not get any professional help and would need to set up the units yourself. However, this is much easier than it sounds, as the best self-monitored home security systems are programmed in a way that's plug and play.

With the DIY monitoring option, you not only get to install the unit yourself but you are also charged with receiving notifications and responding appropriately as you see fit.

Professional Monitoring: Professional monitoring, like the name suggests, is when the alerts and notifications from the home security system are monitored and responded to by professionals. These experts can draw from their wealth of experience and training to determine the best course of action.

2. Costs

While I believe that you can never pay too much for security, it is important to note that many home security options offer the best bang for the buck. They are not just affordable, but they give a sense of balance with the service quality they have on offer. The costs are of different categories, ranging from equipment, installation, and monitoring costs (optional).

3. Contracts or Agreements

You might be required to sign a long-term contract to enjoy the features and facilities of some home security systems, more than one and as many as three years in some cases. Some companies only require a short-term agreement, while others do not require any form of contract or agreement to enjoy their services.

4. Integration With Smart Home Devices

When choosing a home security system, you want one that gives you all the options and as much customizability/integration as possible. Well, you are in luck as some home security systems can be paired with smart home devices like the Google assistant, the Nest thermostat, Amazon's Alexa, and Kwikset smart lock, to name a few. This option takes your home security to another level as you have more options at your fingertips.

5. Connection Type

This is, without doubt, one of the more important tips for choosing home security systems on the list. It describes how you would receive notifications from your home security unit. There are three options for you to choose from:

Landline (Least expensive): You are notified using your landline connection, but this option can be very easily compromised if the line is cut. If this happens, you will be unable to access the monitoring center.

Broadband (Affordable): This is more expensive than the landline but relatively an affordable option. It uses high-speed internet as a medium to send messages between yourself and the monitoring center. But you can still be disconnected if the connection is lost in the event of a power outage.

Cellular (Most expensive): This is, without doubt, the most expensive option and also the most secure. The signal cannot be interrupted. It operates with a built-in chip that relays messages to and from the monitoring center.

In Conclusion

A home security system is a wise investment guaranteed to make you and your family feel safer. Like everything else, the lack of information can make the purchase and setup of the security unit a little tricky. But with the information in this post, you now have all you need to get off the mark correctly. Good luck!