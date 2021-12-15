(Photo : Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Product labeling for statin drugs does not list urinary adverse occurrences as typical. Nonetheless, labeling for atorvastatin and pravastatin is listing rare urologic side effects.

It is essential for people taking a statin to be aware of the side effects when the drug is consumed in high dosage.

A report from The Toys Matrix specified that the side effects of statin are "extensive and wide-ranging." When taken in high doses, the drug can cause the rise of blood sugar levels and increase the risk of diabetes.

However, a case study indicated that patients are more frequently deterred by widespread reports that describe intolerable muscle symptoms. Some lesser-known adverse effects may include testicular pain.

According to the People's Pharmacy, testicular pain could be considered a "strange statin side effect" following a description of a case study of the symptom in a middle-aged man.

ALSO READ: Fetal Brain Development Not Affected by Coronavirus Even if Mothers Tested Positive With COVID-19 During Pregnancy









Testicular Pain as a Side Effect

A case reported in the Annals of Pharmacotherapy in early 2007, detailed the condition of a 54-year-old male who experienced pain in his testicles after he took lovastatin.

According to the researchers, the pain experienced by the patient increased when sitting, driving, or wearing tight clothing.

The pain disappeared shortly after the patient discontinued using the drug. However, it recurred when he resumed taking the medication.

The researchers also said testicular pain is rarely a result of medication. More so, product labeling for statin drugs does not list urinary adverse occurrences as typical. Nonetheless, the labeling for atorvastatin and pravastatin lists rare urologic side effects.

Unknown Cause of Pain and Common Side Effects

Even though the cause of this aching stays unknown, the researchers specified that the drug could hinder cholesterol in the testicle.

Nonetheless, some data specify that statins decrease concentrations of serum testosterone. However, other data specify that statins don't show the effect on sex hormones or spermatogenesis. A literature search did not present any "previously reported cases of testicular adverse effects" from taking the drug.

There are also data specifying that aspirin might impact testosterone concentration and testicular function. It is quite difficult to know if either of the higher than normal mechanisms was linked to the testicular discomfort of patients. However, the case's time course and challenge or re-challenge propose that the statins were the cause.

Typical Adverse Effects

According to Irwin Goldstein, director of sexual medicine at Alvarado Hospital in Sant Diego, statins may disrupt the pituitary feedback to the testicles, "telling them to produce testosterone."

He also said the message was for males taking statins to pay attention to early warning indications of deficiency in testosterone. Such signs include falling asleep after meals, mood swings, and decreased sex drive, as indicated in a Healthline report.

The medical expert advised that any individual suspecting he may have a testosterone deficiency should get his levels examined by a doctor.

As for the side effect, Mayo Clinic said muscle pain is a commonly reported adverse effect of statin. However, one line of studies suggested that the reason behind it was the "nocebo effect."

Related information about the side effects of statins is shown on Banner Health's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: How Antidepressant Drugs Work and Why Others Don't Feel Relief

Check out more news and information on Medicine and Health in Science Times.