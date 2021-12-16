(Photo : Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels)

Phthalates are a family of chemicals used in thousands of products people use every day. In recent research, scientists analyzed how the compound affects the development of reproductive tissues of female mice offspring.

Jodi Flaws, lead author and a professor of comparative biosciences at the University of Illinois, says that phthalates can be found everywhere" from building products, personal care, medical equipment, to food and beverage containers. Stating that her research group focuses on how exposure to these chemicals during pregnancy affects the offspring.

What are Phthalates?

According to the CDC, phthalates are groups of chemicals used to make plastics more durable. Some are used to help dissolve materials. These chemicals can be found in hundreds of products like lubricating oils, vinyl flooring, soaps, shampoos, skincare, and more.

Effects of Phthalates Exposure During Pregnancy on Female Offsprings

Previous studies conducted by the research group found that mixtures of phthalate disrupts female reproduction, changes organ weight, and may cause ovarian cysts. In the current study published in the journal Reproductive Toxicology, titled "Prenatal exposure to an environmentally relevant phthalate mixture alters ovarian steroidogenesis and folliculogenesis in the F1 generation of adult female mice," researchers looked at how mixtures of phthalates affected ovarian steroidogenesis-a process where hormones required for reproduction are produced- in female mice offspring.

Researchers also analyzed folliculogenesis, an essential aspect of fertility. Follicles are small sacs filled with fluid inside the ovaries that contain the egg cells. These undergo maturation before they are released during ovulation.

In the study, pregnant mice models were orally given either a phthalate mixture every day or control until full term from the first day of pregnancy. Flaws explains that the reproductive system of offspring develops during the window stated. Mice are no longer exposed to the mixture after being born.

Ovaries of the female mice offspring were collected 60 days after birth, and tissue and hormone levels were analyzed. Flaws explains that since hormones are a vital element of other bodily functions like cardiovascular health, brain development, and bone health, it is possible that the mixture has other side effects, reports EurekAlert.

Flaws adds that the main takeaway from the study is that if mothers are exposed to a mixture of phthalates during pregnancy, it can interfere with the female offspring's ability to produce normal levels of hormones. Stating that, the team saw how the mixture inhibits the expression of key genes involved in the production of hormones.

The research group is now collaborating with other scientists in the EIRH theme to know whether male offspring are affected similarly and to observe whether phthalate exposure affects other female reproductive organs. They are also set to investigate whether the changes are passed on to the subsequent generation. Flaws says that we need to understand the mechanisms of the observed changes better. Adding that, they are interested in analyzing whether the chemicals can increase inflammation of tissues or whether they can affect other parts of the body, such as the pituitary gland, the hypothalamus, and the uterus.

