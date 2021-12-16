(Photo : Getty Images) A robot is pictured during the Expo 2020, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)



The autonomous two-wheeled Ascento Pro robot is the latest design from ETH Zurich spin-off Ascento Robotics. It has two wheels that operate even on rough terrain without being jostled. Since it is an autonomous robot, it can navigate by itself with just its camera and LiDAR scanning technology. The developers of the robot plan to use Ascento Pro in inspection, surveillance, and delivery. But they have yet to release the detail of its sale in the commercial market.





What's New in Ascento Pro?

The developers explained that Ascento Robotics is developing a modular robot that can balance itself using the combined versatility of its legs and the speed of its wheels. Mail Online reported that the core design of the little robot features a pair of flexible legs and motorized autonomous bicycle-styled wheels.

It allows the robot to move like two unicycles driving side by side on different kinds of terrain and still stay upright without being jostled as it is flexible enough to hop over obstacles that are on its way. In addition, it can repeatedly jump for the robot to steadily climb a flight of stairs.

Although these features are also available on its previous model, Ascento 2, the new Pro version of the robot has added a design incorporating a fully-autonomous driving mode that uses LiDAR sensing technology and its onboard cameras.

Moreover, the new Pro version of the robot is bigger than its predecessor and can navigate back to its charging port. Whereas its predecessor can only run up to 5 miles per hour for 1.5 hours, the new version can run for up to 7.5 miles per hour for eight hours.

If it falls or is pushed over, the Ascento Pro robot can pick itself up from any position because of its flexible legs. Also, the robot can sit down to gently conserve power while waiting for further instructions from its operators.

Applications of Ascento Pro Robot

Just a year ago, New Atlas covered the release of Ascento 2, created by the engineering students at Switzerland's ETH Zurich research institute. As mentioned, it also has bendable legs in which each one has a hub-motorized wheel on the bottom. The first version of Ascento was also revealed a year before the second version.

Ascento Pro was introduced this year. However, the manufacturer has not released any information about its pricing and availability to the commercial market yet.

Auto Evolution reported that the new version of the robot can do various operations, making it a great last-mile delivery robot whether it may be food, ail, samples between laboratories in hospital, and more. Also, they said it could be used in inspection, surveillance, and robotics research.

Ascento Robotics encourages anyone interested in the new Ascento Pro to contact them for the full list of the robot's specifications and any other relevant details. Watch the video below to see Ascento Pro in action:

