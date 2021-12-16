What Are The Risks Associated With Cloud Storage?

(Photo : Azamat Esenaliev from Pexels)

As the digital landscape continues to expand at a mind-boggling pace, an increasing number of organizations and enterprises jump on the 'cloud computing bandwagon. Cloud computing is another way of conveniently storing images and documents online without worrying about their mobile phones' limited storage capacity.

While cloud computing is an efficient means for storing away sensitive user data, which is evident by the popularity of services such as Dropbox and Google Drive, there is much more to cloud-based storage than meets the eye. Perhaps the most valuable asset that a company owns is the data it stores and generates. Considering the prevalence of big data-generated insights within enterprises, cloud computing systems can equip organizations with the ability to share and reflect on data in real-time.

Bearing witness to the massive potential that cloud-based systems have within the present-day digital landscape, the plethora of services have made their way into the mainstream. A wide variety of cloud-based services, ranging from free, advertisement-driven services to corporate-level services, equipped with certain privileges such as user management systems, plays a critical role in managing larger companies and firms.

Despite the massive potential that cloud computing offers to organizations, there has been an upsurge of individuals who believe that companies should stick to the more conventional data storage methods and that transitioning to the cloud is not worthy of any investment. Although this couldn't be farther away from the reality of the situation, where we've seen several real-life examples of the cloud benefiting enterprises- it is worth analyzing why certain companies are so resistant to switching to a cloud-based system.

Although cloud computing offers enterprises many advantages, particularly within the context of the present-day digital landscape, the technology is still far from perfect. Organizations willfully ignore the security risks associated with the cloud, which does more harm than good to the company's security infrastructure in the long run.

This article explores some of the most frequently occurring risks associated with cloud computing, along with providing some insightful tips on how those security risks can be circumvented.

What are the Prevalent Security Risks of Cloud Computing?

When it comes to analyzing the reasons behind the hesitance that some companies display in migrating to the cloud, perhaps no other cause is as prevalent as security concerns, particularly over the possibility of having confidential data stolen in the form of cyberattacks and potential data breaches. To place the massive weight of this concern into perspective, several companies have reported significant delays in introducing internal cloud services over pressing security concerns.

While the security concerns associated with the cloud are legitimate and representative of a much larger problem with data breaches, there's a shift in the priority of cloud service providers over the course of recent years. Unlike in the past, where cloud providers were more interested in the speedy deployment of as many products as possible, several cloud service providers have recently started to focus on addressing security concerns instead. Considering this newfound change, an organization's chances of facing information leaks are very slim, if not non-existent. Moreover, since an information leakage incident could prove devastating to any cloud provider's reputation, it makes sense why every cloud company exercises a high level of security awareness and why cloud services' security and stability improve with each passing day.

Despite the security of cloud services undergoing a drastic improvement, it is still quite possible for the entire security defenses of an enterprise to come toppling down with the carelessness of only one staff member. Unless an organization provides security training to all of its employees, including system administrators and the receptionist, they run the risk of malware infections, phishing attacks, and data breaches hijacking any security measure they've deployed. Employees must be trained to understand the significance of cloud security and its implementation and ensure the longevity of an enterprise's cloud system.

Furthermore, another significant security risk posed by the cloud is the lack of control that an organization has over its cloud. In most cloud computing instances, a company relies on a third-party cloud provider, which can prove to be a considerable threat if the cloud provider is not entirely secure. Additionally, the unauthorized access of an employee to the cloud could bear grave consequences for the company since a single wrong move by an unauthorized user could make confidential information public. In similar instances where an authorized employee's credentials get stolen, a malicious agent can gain access to a company's cloud and wreak as much damage as they please.

Lastly, there is also the possibility that an employee may access the company's cloud via a vulnerable device, which will put the entire organization at risk. In a worst-case scenario, however, an unaware employee can transmit a malware infection or a virus to the cloud, propagating it further along in the network through the IoT.

What Can Be Done to Minimize the Risks Posed By the Cloud?

As beneficial as the migration of organizations to the cloud might be, one cannot ignore the security threats and risks posed by cloud computing systems. Here are some ways through which the security risks presented with the use of cloud storage can be minimized and even presented:

It is essential to visualize the usage status of the cloud service. Through visualization, an organization's security team can effectively analyze the list of services being used, making it much easier to evaluate how secure each cloud-based service is.

When an organization finds themselves skeptical of their cloud-based provider, they can utilize the findings of their visualization processes to limit the use of unapproved cloud services by deploying network filters.

To prevent bad actors from gaining access to any content on the cloud, organizations may prioritize specific data, along with employing certain data security measures, such as encryption and interrupting communication.

When suspicious behavior patterns and files are detected within the cloud, it is crucial for security teams to rely on a security strategy formulated beforehand, which minimizes the amount of damage that the threat is capable of causing.

Parting Words

At the end of the article, hopefully, readers can feel this urge to amp up the security on their cloud computing systems. The users are encouraged to migrate to the cloud by providing a more realistic account of what to expect and the tips they need to make the most out of their cloud experience.