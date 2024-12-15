Did Humans and Neanderthals Interbreed? New DNA Analysis Claims So

Recent genetic research sheds light on a fascinating chapter of human history, revealing that early modern humans and Neanderthals interbred over the years.

This intermingling, which occurred between 50,500 and 43,500 years ago, has left a lasting impact, with Neanderthal DNA making up 1–2% of the genomes of people outside Africa today.

Ancient DNA Reveals Human-Neanderthal Gene Sharing

The study, published in Science, analyzed 58 ancient human genomes and hundreds of modern ones to pinpoint when interbreeding took place.

A collaboration between the University of California, Berkeley, and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology determined that modern humans and Neanderthals lived alongside each other in Europe and Asia for thousands of years, ScienceAlert reported.

During this time, the two groups not only coexisted but also exchanged genetic material.

The findings also provide insights into human migration out of Africa. The genetic mixing suggests that modern humans had completed their initial move into Eurasia by about 43,500 years ago.

This timeline aligns with archaeological evidence of human presence in regions overlapping with Neanderthals.

Neanderthal genes passed down through these interactions influence traits like skin pigmentation, immune responses, and metabolism. Some inherited genes proved beneficial, helping humans adapt to colder climates and new diseases.

For instance, certain Neanderthal gene variants have been linked to modern immune defenses and even resistance to some viruses, including coronaviruses.

However, not all genetic exchanges were advantageous. Scientists discovered "Neanderthal deserts," or regions in human DNA entirely devoid of Neanderthal genes.

These gaps likely formed because some Neanderthal traits were harmful to early modern humans and were quickly removed through natural selection.

East Asians Inherited More Neanderthal DNA

This genetic mingling underscores the close relationship between modern humans and Neanderthals. Far from being entirely separate species, the two groups were remarkably similar, capable of producing viable offspring over multiple generations.

According to Gizmodo, the study also found variations in the degree of Neanderthal ancestry among different populations.

East Asians, for example, inherited about 20% more Neanderthal DNA than Europeans, possibly due to prolonged interactions as humans migrated eastward.

The research not only illuminates the interactions between Neanderthals and humans but also provides a clearer picture of ancient migrations and adaptations. These findings highlight the dynamic nature of human evolution, where genes from extinct groups continue to shape modern populations.

Although Neanderthals disappeared from the fossil record around 39,000 years ago, their legacy lives on in our DNA, bridging the gap between two closely related human groups and reminding us of our shared history.