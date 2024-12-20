Are California Squirrels Carnivorous? Bizarre Behavior Observed by Scientists in Local Rodents

California ground squirrels, typically known for their love of nuts, have recently been observed displaying carnivorous behaviors, leaving scientists stunned.

These normally herbivorous creatures have been spotted hunting, killing, and eating voles, a rodent species similar to hamsters.

The unusual behavior was documented in a study published Wednesday in the Journal of Ethology. It marks the first time such behaviors have been recorded in California ground squirrels.

The study, part of the Long-Term Behavioral Ecology of California Ground Squirrels Project at Briones Regional Park in Contra Costa County, focused on how squirrels adapt to changes in their environment.

Over the past decade, the area has seen a significant increase in the local vole population, which may explain the squirrels' shift in dietary habits. Researchers found that nearly half of the squirrel-vole interactions involved squirrels actively hunting and consuming voles, with the behavior seen across various age groups and genders.

Squirrels Raise Questions About Dietary Adaptability

Dr. Jennifer E. Smith, lead author of the study, described the findings as "shocking."

"We had never seen this behavior before," she said.

"Squirrels are one of the most familiar animals to people, yet this new behavior highlights how much more we have to learn about the natural world around us."

The research also highlighted the squirrels' ability to adapt quickly to changes in food availability.

The finding suggests that squirrels, traditionally considered granivores, may be opportunistic omnivores, consuming meat when it's abundant.

The study's observations were made from June 10 to July 30, during which researchers documented 74 interactions between squirrels and voles. In 42% of these cases, squirrels were seen hunting and eating the voles. The squirrels typically captured their prey by pouncing and using their forepaws and teeth to kill them, often targeting the neck.

While the discovery of carnivorous behavior is rare for this species, previous research has found evidence of squirrels scavenging meat, bird eggs, and even consuming invertebrates. These new findings, however, take the behavior a step further by showing squirrels hunting live prey.

The researchers also noted that dietary changes could be a survival strategy in response to environmental changes. "Voles are considered pests, so squirrels may be helping to control their population," said John Koprowski, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Wyoming.

Despite the groundbreaking nature of this study, some questions remain, such as whether this behavior is widespread among squirrels and whether it is passed down to younger generations. The team plans to return next summer to continue studying the long-term effects of this behavioral shift, said Daily Mail.