5 Bizarre New Year's Eve Superstitions From Around the World

As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, people worldwide engage in unique and surprising rituals to welcome good luck and prosperity.

Here are five of the most bizarre New Year's Eve superstitions you might want to add to your celebration.

1. Jump Into the New Year

In Denmark, welcoming the new year requires a literal leap of faith. Danes climb onto chairs just before midnight and jump off as the clock strikes twelve.

According to Yahoo, this tradition symbolizes leaving the old year behind and jumping into the new one with optimism. It's a fun and energetic way to celebrate, but make sure to jump safely!

2. Walk with an Empty Suitcase

Dreaming of more travel in the upcoming year? In Colombia, people carry empty suitcases around the block at midnight. This quirky superstition is believed to attract opportunities for adventures and journeys in the new year. Whether or not it works, it's a lighthearted way to express your wanderlust.

Read more: Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Chocolate

3. Eat 12 Grapes for Good Fortune

In Spain and many Latin American countries, eating 12 grapes as the clock chimes 12 times at midnight is a must. Each grape represents a month of the upcoming year, and eating all of them is said to bring good luck and prosperity. But there's a catch: you have to finish them in sync with the chimes!

4. Smash a Pomegranate for Prosperity

Greek households have a smashing good time by breaking a pomegranate at the doorstep after midnight. This custom represents abundance and fertility, Vogue said.

The more seeds that scatter, the luckier the year ahead is believed to be. It's messy, but the symbolism makes it worthwhile.

5. Toss Water to Banish Negativity

In countries like Cuba and Puerto Rico, people throw buckets of water out their windows to cleanse their homes of bad energy and start the new year fresh. While it's meant to invite positivity, you might want to warn your neighbors before adopting this tradition!

These bizarre yet fascinating superstitions highlight how different cultures celebrate the transition into a new year. Whether or not you believe in their power, they add a fun and memorable twist to your festivities. Which one will you try this year?