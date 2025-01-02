Hundreds of Dinosaur Footprints Found in England Quarry, Spark Fascinating Discovery

A treasure trove of prehistoric evidence has been unearthed in Oxfordshire, England, where researchers uncovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints in the Dewars Farm Quarry.

These tracks, some dating back 166 million years to the middle Jurassic era, provide a rare glimpse into the behaviors and interactions of ancient creatures.

Quarry Worker's Find Leads to Discovery of 200 Dinosaur Footprints in England

The discovery was made after a quarry worker noticed unusual bumps on the floor. This led to a large-scale excavation involving over 100 researchers and volunteers.

By June, the team had uncovered around 200 fossilized footprints, representing one of the most extensive dinosaur trackway sites in the United Kingdom.

According to USA Today, the site contains five distinct trackways, with the longest stretching 150 meters.

Four trackways were identified as belonging to sauropods, massive herbivorous dinosaurs with long necks and tails. These tracks are thought to have been left by Cetiosaurus, a cousin of the Diplodocus that measured up to 18 meters long.

The fifth trackway, however, belonged to Megalosaurus, a nine-meter-long carnivorous predator. It is the first scientifically named dinosaur in history, identified in 1824.

The discovery isn't just about size or species — it provides valuable insights into the dinosaurs' behavior. In one area, researchers identified overlapping tracks where a sauropod and a Megalosaurus crossed paths.

The evidence suggests that the sauropod passed first, followed by the carnivorous Megalosaurus, sparking curiosity about potential interactions between these creatures.

Megalosaurus Footprints Show Walking Speed of Prehistoric Predator

Scientists noted the incredible preservation of the tracks, which were initially impressions in soft mud that later hardened into rock.

The footprints even show details of how the dinosaurs' feet deformed the mud as they walked, offering clues about their movement, size, and speed. For instance, Megalosaurus tracks, measuring 65 centimeters in length and spaced 2.7 meters apart, indicate a walking speed of around three miles per hour, DailyMail said.

This isn't the first discovery in the area. In 1997, another nearby quarry revealed more than 40 dinosaur tracks, though the technology at the time did not allow for detailed 3D modeling. Today, researchers have created a comprehensive 3D model of the new site, using over 20,000 photographs for further study.

The excavation is far from over. Quarry operators and researchers believe more tracks could be uncovered as the site continues to be explored.

Efforts are underway to preserve this unique "dinosaur highway" for future generations, ensuring its significance remains intact for both science and education.