Fighter Jet Seemingly Disappears After Activating 'Cloaking Device' Midair in Viral Video

A fighter jet seemingly vanishing midair has captivated audiences worldwide after a viral video surfaced online.

The footage, showcasing the F-22 Raptor, gives the illusion of a "cloaking device" as the aircraft approaches the sound barrier, leaving viewers in awe and sparking widespread fascination.

F-22 Raptor Stuns Viewers with 'Cloaking' Effect in Viral Video

Videographer Mark Fingar captured the incredible moment, showing the F-22 engulfed in a cloud-like vapor cone, a visual phenomenon that makes it appear to vanish. While the effect may resemble advanced stealth technology, experts explain that it's purely a natural result of physics at work.

According to Unilad, the F-22 Raptor, developed by Lockheed Martin, has long been celebrated as one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. It first took to the skies in 1997, revolutionizing air combat with its cutting-edge design and performance.

Although plans once suggested retiring the F-22 by the 2030s, recent upgrades have extended its service life, ensuring its continued role in military aviation.

Known for its incredible speed and agility, the F-22 can reach up to 1,500 mph, exceeding twice the speed of sound. Its state-of-the-art technology and capabilities have cemented its place as a cornerstone of U.S. Air Force operations.

Science Behind the F-22 Raptor's Mid-Air 'Disappearance' Explained

Despite the dramatic appearance in the video, the F-22 doesn't have a sci-fi-style cloaking mechanism. The illusion comes from a phenomenon called a vapor cone, which occurs when an object moves through moist air at high speed, Absolute News said.

As the jet nears the sound barrier, localized air pressure around the aircraft drops sharply, causing a sudden drop in temperature.

Water vapor condenses if the temperature falls below the saturation point, forming a visible cloud around the jet. This effect, combined with the rapid movement, makes the aircraft appear to momentarily disappear.

Aerodynamics expert Rod Irvine explains, "When you see a vapor cone, it indicates a shockwave due to a change in pressure and temperature. The jet itself may not be breaking the sound barrier, but air flowing over its wing can locally reach supersonic speeds."

The viral clip has sparked widespread amazement and curiosity online. Social media users compared the F-22's vanishing act to scenes from movies or magical tricks. "It's like something out of Harry Potter," joked one commenter, while another called it "peekaboo in the clouds."

The video showcases the F-22's impressive design while emphasizing the connection between advanced technology and natural phenomena in aviation.

The captivating display has drawn widespread attention online, highlighting the cutting-edge innovations that bring such moments to life.