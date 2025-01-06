Neanderthal-Inherited Gene Shapes Our Teeth, Research Finds

A groundbreaking study has revealed how genetics influence the size and shape of human teeth, including discovering a gene inherited from Neanderthals.

The study, led by researchers from University College London (UCL) and international collaborators, identifies 18 regions of the genome that play a significant role in tooth development. Of these, 17 areas had never been linked to tooth size or shape.

Ancient Neanderthal Gene Linked to Thinner Incisors in Europeans, Study Shows

The research highlights how genetic differences contribute to variations in dental characteristics across different ethnicities.

One of the key findings is the identification of a gene called HS3ST3A1, which may have been inherited from Neanderthals through interbreeding.

This gene was found only in study participants of European origin, particularly influencing the shape and thickness of the incisors and the front teeth.

People with this gene variant tend to have thinner incisors than those without it. This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence showing how ancient genetic influences continue to shape modern humans.

The study also found important links between other genes and tooth dimensions. For example, the EDAR gene, known to affect tooth shape in East Asians, was found to play a role in developing crowns among Native Americans.

Another gene, PITX2, which is already associated with face shape, was found to influence molar size, molar cusps, and jaw shape, ScienceAlert reported.

Researchers used a detailed approach to examine the genomes of 882 individuals from Colombia, who have mixed European, Native American, and African ancestry. They compared genetic data with precise measurements of dental crowns taken through 3D scans.

This approach, called "multiomics," combines genetic information with other biological data to better understand the factors influencing human development.

Research Reveals Key Genes Behind Modern Teeth and Their Evolution Over Time

The findings provide new insights into how human teeth have evolved. Modern humans have smaller teeth than their ancient ancestors, with this study highlighting the genetic factors and environmental pressures that have influenced the evolution of tooth size.

Understanding these genes could also help researchers address dental health issues that are genetically influenced, such as conditions where teeth fail to grow properly.

According to the study's lead author, Dr. Kaustubh Adhikari of UCL, teeth provide valuable clues about human evolution.

By studying ancient teeth, scientists can learn about critical milestones in human history, such as the shift to cooked food, which caused tooth size to shrink, PhysOrg said.

However, much remains unknown about how genes control tooth development in modern humans, particularly the variation seen across different populations.

The research could have medical implications, too. Dr. Qing Li, a geneticist at Fudan University, believes that understanding these genetic variants could eventually help diagnose and treat dental problems.

For example, if genetic testing reveals that someone has specific tooth anomalies, doctors might use gene therapies in the future to address these issues.

This study, published in Current Biology, marks a major step in understanding the genetic basis of tooth size and shape, providing deeper insights into both human evolution and potential medical applications in dentistry.