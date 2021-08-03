Close

The Black Death is the global epidemic of the bubonic plague that took many lives in the 1300s, particularly in countries in Europe and Asia. The current pandemic is even sometimes likened to this period in human history for its widespread infection.

But now researchers from the University of Oxford have launched Phase I of human clinical trials to test a new vaccine against Black Death. Taking inspiration from their success in their COVID-19 vaccine, researchers will test their new vaccine on 40 adults for one year.

According to the report of Express, the new vaccine is based on the ChAdOx1 adenovirus viral vector that was used also to fight against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Black Death Still Ravages Some Parts of the World

The Black Death or also known as plague can be transmitted from small animals and fleas or with direct contact to infected tissues and bodily fluids. As reported by Express, the plague's incubation period is between three and seven days.

Infected people could experience fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, nausea, and sometimes painful and swollen lymph nodes. Black Death is a form of the bubonic plague known for the swollen lymph nodes that would appear in the infected person's body.

Although it might have caused many deaths in the 1400s, the plague continues to infect many people in some parts of Africa, Asia, South America, and even in the United States. China reported several cases with at least 11 people who had died from the disease earlier this year, and last year 17 provinces also reported cases of the plague.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that between 2010 and 2015, there are over 3,200 cases of bubonic plague around the world wherein 600 of those cases have died.

Phase I of New Vaccine Against Black Death

According to the University of Oxford's news release, the new vaccine for Black Death is based on ChAdOx1 adenovirus viral vector platform that was also used in making the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. They are targeting 18 to 55 years old individuals to receive the vaccine to assess possible side effects of the vaccine and test how well it could produce antibodies.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said that the plague has threatened the world for over seven centuries and even disrupted communities today. Taking inspiration from their COVID-19 vaccine, they believe that the new vaccine against the Black Death is as important for the public and their health security.

"Although antibiotics can be used to treat plague, many areas experiencing outbreaks are very remote locations. In such areas, an effective vaccine could offer a successful prevention strategy to combat the disease," Pollard said in the news release.

Participants of the trial will receive a follow-up check-up from experts for 12 months as part of the study before they interpret the data and report their findings. Anyone who wishes to sign up for the study or want to learn more info about the vaccine being developed may visit their website here: https://trials.ovg.ox.ac.uk/trials/plague

